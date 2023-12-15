Selena Gomez Admits She’s Had Cosmetic Procedures as She Claps Back at a Hater

Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez got candid about her own experiences with cosmetic procedures in an Instagram comment on Thursday, December 7. The actress, 31, clapped back at a critic who had left a negative comment about her new romance with Benny Blanco, and she got real about her own experience getting Botox.

Selena got in the comment section for a post from Pop Factions, which addressed the relationship rumors that she was dating the producer. One fan had commented on Benny’s looks, saying that he was “so unhandsome.” Selena laughed off the comment and wrote, “feel bad for you.”

Later another person responded in the thread and told the Only Murders in the Building star to “remove your cheek fillers/implants. It’s messing with your brain.” Selena didn’t let the nasty response deter her. Just like the original comment, she laughed it off and revealed that she has indeed undergone some cosmetic procedures. “hahahaha I’ve had Botox bb girl,” she wrote.

The response came around the same time that Selena had first revealed that she was dating Benny. In another comment, she also shed some light on the timeline and revealed that they’d actually been together for about six months when she publicly confirmed that they were dating.

Since going public with their romance, the Rare popstar has shared quite a few romantic photos of herself with the superstar producer. She shared a cute photo of him cozying up to her in an Instagram Story on December 12. Just two days later she posted a romantic, black-and-white photo of herself kissing Benny taken recently, along with a few other shots. “New York, my favorite moments [with] you,” she wrote in the caption.

Selena hasn’t been shy about sharing details in Instagram comment responses to her fans. In fact, when it comes to new music, she gave a big hint that her next album may be coming soon in a comment after confirming her relationship with Benny. She teased fans that SG3 would drop “in 2 months.”