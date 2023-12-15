Selena Gomez & Boyfriend Benny Blanco Kiss in New PDA Photo: ‘My Favorite Moments’

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Who says Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco aren’t perfect? The 31-year-old actress has been sharing adorable photos of her and her boyfriend as of late, and the most recent one captured a sweet kiss. “New York, my favorite moments [with] you,” Selena captioned her Instagram carousel on December 14.

The first slide featured Selena with best friend Taylor Swift, seemingly from the “Karma” artist’s 34th birthday party. In the second shot, Benny, 35, was seen hugging the Only Murders in the Building star from behind while they smiled for pictures with a group of friends at a table. Other images were candid moments from Selena’s trip to the Big Apple, but fans freaked out over the final black and white shot of her and Benny kissing.

“Last slide … I’m IN! You’re glowing, Xo,” Barbara Corcoran wrote. Although Selena limited comments on her post, Benny reacted to his girlfriend’s gallery by commenting a simple pineapple emoji.

Selena Gomez shares photo with boyfriend Benny Blanco. pic.twitter.com/O7KZq93Te8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 15, 2023

Earlier this month, the Disney Channel alum uploaded a few snaps of her and Benny getting close. However, she kept Benny’s face out of the camera’s view. Nevertheless, fans figured out who was in the photos pretty quickly after Selena publicly confirmed that they were in a relationship. She commented on multiple Instagram fan accounts that speculated she and the record producer were in a relationship. In response to one headline that read, “Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is in a Relationship With Benny Blanco,” she wrote, “Facts.”

In a separate comment, the “Wolves” artist gushed over her new love by writing, “He has treated me better than any human being on this planet.” Although fans initially believed Selena and Benny had just started dating recently, she clarified that they’ve actually been together for six months.

While responding to another social media user’s comment — who seemingly shaded her — Selena wrote, “Not mad. It’s been 6 months bb. I will always defend my friends, family and fans till the day I die [sic].”

Selena and Benny have a history together, as they’ve known each other for years. The pair collaborated for the first time in 2015 for her album Revival. Since then, the duo has worked together on multiple tracks, including Selena’s recent hit “Single Soon.”