Selena Gomez & BF Benny Blanco Rock Matching Pajamas for Nicola Peltz’s Birthday: Photos

Selena Gomez, 31, and Benny Blanco, 35, looked like they were having a blast together, in new photos from Nicola Peltz‘s surprise sleepover birthday party. The singer and music producer joined other partygoers when they wore matching black pajama tops and bottoms with white lining at Selena’s home, where the actress’ bash took place. Photos from the fun night were shared on Instagram by Nicola as well as a caption full of gratitude.

“i’m so grateful for all the beautiful and kind people in my life,” Nicola, who officially turned 29 on January 9, wrote in the beginning of her message. “all my best friends surprised me for my birthday with a pj night and we played games (my heaven!) thank you all so much for making me feel so loved.”

Nicola also revealed that Benny made the food for the party, in the last part of her message. “i love you all so much and thank you benny for making the best food everrrr and you and sel for hosting,” she shared.

In addition to Selena and Benny, Nicola’s husband, Brooklyn Beckham, and Selena’s adorable little sister Gracie, 10, were at the party. The large group posed for several photos and a birthday cake had Nicola’s gorgeous face on it.

Selena’s fun at Nicola’s party with Benny comes just one day after she made headlines for poking fun at the lip reading drama that came out of one of her conversations at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards last week. After the “Wolves” crooner quietly talked to her BFF Taylor Swift during a break at the live ceremony, online sleuths claimed she was throwing shade at Kylie Jenner during the conversation. She later confirmed she wasn’t and posed for a hilarious photo with Emily Blunt, who also faced lip reading drama with her husband John Krasinski at the Globes.

In the funny photo, both ladies, who were at the AFI Awards, had one of their hands over their mouths. “We shall not speak lol,” Selena captioned the gem.