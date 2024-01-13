 Selena Gomez & Emily Blunt Poke Fun at Lip Reading Drama at AFI Awards – Hollywood Life

Selena Gomez & Emily Blunt Poke Fun at Lip Reading Drama at AFI Awards: ‘We Shall Not Speak’

The singer and actress posed for a hilarious photo less than a week after their private conversations at the Golden Globe Awards were analyzed on social media.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 13, 2024 12:35PM EST
Selena Gomez
View gallery
Oprah Winfrey 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Jan 2024
Taylor Swift 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Jan 2024
Margot Robbie 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Jan 2024
Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez, 31, and Emily Blunt, 40, poked fun at the lip reading drama that ensued during some of their conversations at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards last week. The singer and actress posed for a photo with their hands over their mouths when they both attended the AFI Awards in Los Angeles, CA on Friday night. “We shall not speak lol,” Selena captioned the photo, which she shared to her Instagram story shortly after the event.

In the snapshot, which was posted on Getty Images, Selena was wearing a pinstripe black blazer and had her hair down. Emily wore a cream colored blazer over a white top and matching pants while her hair was up. They were at the Four Seasons Hotel.

Selena a the Golden Globes. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

The funny moment comes after both Selena and Emily made headlines when private conversations captured on video at the Golden Globes were analyzed by online sleuths. Selena’s conversation happened with BFF Taylor Swift during a break in the live awards ceremony. Viewers claimed she was shading Kylie Jenner by telling the singer she asked for a photo with the makeup mogul’s boyfriend, Timothee Chalamet, and she told her “no,” but Selena denied the speculation and confirmed she was talking about some of her friends hooking up.

Emily’s moment happened when she was posing for photos with her husband, John Krasinski, on the red carpet of the event. Online sleuths said it looked like the actor told the Oppenheimer star he wanted “a divorce” as he smiled for the cameras, sparking divorce rumors. Shortly after the clip went viral, a source close to the couple denied that their marriage is rocky.

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski
Emily and John at the Golden Globes. (Shutterstock)

“There are no issues with Emily and John,” the insider told Us Weekly on Thursday. “They are absolutely not talking about divorce. They think the rumors are funny and ridiculous.”

Despite the lip reading drama, both Selena and Emily’s productions, Only Murders in the Building and Oppenheimer, were honored at the AFI Awards after being selected to the Top 10 film and television program lists.

ad