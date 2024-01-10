Emily Blunt & John Krasinski’s Relationship Timeline: A Look Back at Their Love Story

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are a true power couple in Hollywood. The lovebirds met back in 2008 after John, 44, became of fan of Emily, 40, from seeing her film The Devil Wears Prada. They hit it off immediately when they were introduced and went on to get married and welcome two daughters together. Over the years, John and Emily have stepped out together on red carpets and gushed over each other in interviews.

“Meeting John really changed my life,” Emily said in a 2013 interview with InStyle. “When I feel the support that I have from him, I feel invincible. There’s someone behind you on your good days and someone in front of you on your bad days.”

“It’s really that we just got lucky,” John told PEOPLE in 2015 about his relationship with Emily. “It’s one of those things, I’m having more fun now than the day I met her, and it’s pretty wild. I don’t know the formula to it, but I think she’s hilarious, extremely talented, and I’m definitely her No. 1 fan.”

Look through Emily and John’s full relationship timeline below.

November 2008: Emily & John Meet in L.A.

Emily and John met on a night out in L.A. in November 2008. The Office star was sitting at a table with Justin Theroux and was introduced to Emily by a mutual friend. But he already knew who she was from watching The Devil Wears Prada in 2006.

Years later, John told Glamour that Emily asked him if he ever saw the film. “I said, ‘Yes,’ and she said, ‘How many times?’ And I said, ‘A lot.’ She said, ‘What’s a lot?’ And I said, ’75 times,’ ” John recalled. “I’m lucky enough that she stayed with me and didn’t realize that she had really married her stalker!”

August 2009: Emily & John Get Engaged

John’s rep confirmed the couple’s engagement to PEOPLE on August 28, 2009. “We can confirm that John and Emily are engaged,” the rep said. In an interview with Access Hollywood, John confirmed that he proposed in L.A and they both cried when Emily said yes. “It was very casual and I was nervous,” he said.

July 2010: Emily & John Get Married

Emily and John tied the knot on July 10, 2010 at George Clooney‘s estate in Lake Como, Italy. Emily wore a Marchesa Bridal custom cream chiffon sweetheart draped gown with embroidered detail, according to PEOPLE.

John told ELLE that George insisted the couple get married at his Italian home. “Only on the fourth ask did I say yes. Because the first three times I thought, There’s no way he is serious. But I started to see his feelings get hurt. I actually hurt George Clooney’s feelings.”

February 2014: Emily & John Welcome Daughter Hazel

Emily and John’s first child together, daughter Hazel Grace, was born on February 16, 2014.

“Wanted to let the news out directly. Emily and I are so incredibly happy to welcome our daughter Hazel into the world today! Happy bday!” John wrote on Twitter to share the big news.

June 2016: Emily & John Welcome Daughter Violet

Over two years after Hazel’s birth, Emily and John welcomed their second daughter, Violet, in June 2016.

The couple waited until the 4th of July to announce the news via Twitter. “What better way to celebrate the 4th… than to announce our 4th family member!!! 2 weeks ago we met our beautiful daughter Violet #Happy4th,” John wrote.

April 2018: Emily & John Do Their First Movie Together

John and Emily announced their first movie together, A Quiet Place, in March 2017. The horror film came out on April 6, 2018 and grossed over $350 million. They played a husband and wife who try to protect their kids in a post-apocalyptic world run by blind creatures with strong hearing.

January 2019: Emily Thanks John When She Wins a SAG Award

For her performance in A Quiet Place, Emily won the best supporting actress category at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards, and she gave a shoutout to her husband in her acceptance speech.

“I am going to share this completely with my husband, John Krasinski, because the entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly. You are a stunning filmmaker. I am so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you,” Emily said, as John watched and cheered from the audience.

May 2021: Emily & John’s Second Movie Together Comes Out

A Quiet Place Part II marked Emily and John’s second on-screen collaboration. The sequel film came out on May 8, 2021 after a year-long COVID-19-related delayed release. It grossed over $297.4 million. A third film, A Quiet Place Part III, is scheduled to be released in 2025.

June 2023: Emily Reveals the Best Gift She’s Gotten from John

“I will say, my husband has bought me some amazing and thoughtful, deep gifts,” Emily said in an interview with Harper’s BAZAAR UK in June 2023. “He got me a vintage cello. I played the cello as a kid. I’m so ashamed to play it now, but I do love it. And I love that he got it for me.”

January 2024: Emily & John Attend the 2024 Golden Globes

The couple walked the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards on January 7. Emily wore a sheer white Alexander McQueen dress, while John had on a bright red Dolce & Gabbana suit jacket with burgundy pants. John was there to support his wife, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her performance in Oppenheimer.