Emily Blunt’s Husband: All About John Krasinski Romance & Past Relationship With Michael Buble

Emily Blunt is an actress.

She has been married to John Krasinski since 2010.

She was previously in a relationship with Michael Buble.

Emily recently revealed she’s taking a break from acting to be with her family.

Emily Blunt, 40, has earned quite a successful acting career over the years, and she’s managed to build a great family along with it. The British beauty, who recently revealed she’s taking a break from acting to spend more time with her family, has been married to actor John Krasinski since 2010 and they share two children, Hazel and Violet, together. She has often gushed over him in various interviews over the years, and often expresses gratitude for their love.

“When I feel the support that I have from him, I feel invincible,” she told InStyle about John in 2013. “There’s someone behind you on your good days, and someone in front of you on your bad days.” Before she and John met and started a romance, Emily was in a long term relationship with singer Michael Buble.

Find out more about Emily’s husband John and her former love with Michael below.

John Krasinski

Emily and John, who is best known for playing Jim Halpert on The Office, first met at a restaurant in 2008. “I was in a restaurant. He was in the restaurant. I was sitting with a mutual friend… [He] was actually sitting with our friend Justin Theroux, and then he abandoned Justin and came over to come and talk to us. He did not eat. He just stood there and made me laugh,” Emily recalled in a 2018 interview Late Night with Seth Meyers.

John also talked about their first meeting, in an interview on Ellen, and admitted he wasn’t looking for a relationship at the time. “It’s one of those things where, as soon as you meet someone, you kind of know,” he told Ellen DeGeneres in 2011. “It was one of those things where I wasn’t really looking for a relationship, and I was thinking I’d take my time in L.A. and everything and then I met her and I was so nervous. I was like, ‘Oh God, I think I’m gonna fall in love with her.’ And as I shook her hand I went, ‘I like you.'”

They eventually started dating and got engaged in 2009. John talked about the memorable moment he popped the question the same year. “It was very casual,” he told Access Hollywood of the proposal. “I was nervous and the whole nine yards. She did cry after I cried and we cried and then everyone around us was crying. Then, I think people weren’t really sure what was going on, but they were crying because we were crying,” he continued. “But it was great. At the end of the day she said yes, which is great. It’s a big part of this whole thing.”

Emily and John said “I do” in a private ceremony at Villa D’este in Como, Italy, in 2010. It was a star-studded wedding that reportedly included big names like George Clooney. The lovebirds went on to welcome two daughters, including Hazel, in 2014, and Violet, in 2016.

In addition to raising a family together, Emily and John worked together on screen for the first time in 2018’s A Quiet Place. “We collaborated so well together. ‘Cause it’s a bit of a gamble if you’re gonna work well together as a married couple,” she told Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY. “And everyone was like, ‘You’re gonna be divorced by the end. And actually, we weren’t. We were closer.”

These days, Emily and John have continued working hard in their successful acting careers and raising their girls. When asked what the secret to their epic marriage is, Emily said, “Just love,” in a 2023 interview with E! News‘ Daily Pop. “You’ve got to keep loving and loving, and just listening.”

Michael Buble

Before Emily began her love story with John, she had one with Michael. They reportedly first met backstage at one of Michael’s concerts in 2005 before they embarked on a romance that lasted three years. During their romance, they often gushed over each other, with Emily once saying she had “tears in my eyes” when watching him on stage, according to People. Michael also reportedly admitted that “every time I see her onscreen, I fall in love with her all over again.”

Despite their seemingly loving relationship, rumors started to swirl in 2007 that Michael had been unfaithful. The couple ended up splitting up in 2008 and in 2015, Emily said it was their conflicting schedules that led to their breakup. Michael also spoke about it to Entertainment Tonight Canada in 2008. “In my business it’s tough to go out with another artist because you’re never together,” she said. “You’re lucky if you can see the person once every two to three months, and with Em, she was on her movies and I was doing my thing so it made it more difficult.”