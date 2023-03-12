Emily Blunt Is A Vision In White Valentino Gown At The 2023 Oscars

Emily Blunt showed off her incredible fashion sense at the 2023 Academy Awards. The British beauty, who shares two daughters with husband John Krasinski, rocked a Valentino white gown for the extravaganza, proving worthy of her fashionista title. With a set of dangling pink diamond earrings and a dazzling silver clutch, Emily took up glamour just a notch.

The Jungle Cruise star may not have been nominated this year for an Oscar, but she certainly dressed like she was about to take home a statuette! It was déjà vu at the SAG Awards a few weeks earlier, where Emily, who wasn’t up for an award, ended up stealing the show with her fabulous ensemble. Her cherry-red mermaid-core gown, designed by Oscar de la Renta, was fresh and experimental, a style that Emily said she’s embraced after initially being shy on the red carpet.

“I was a bit more tentative when I first started out,” she admitted to InStyle. “Now, I love to embrace the spectacle of it, because it is an alien thing and an otherworldly thing to be photographed like that on the red carpet and have people screaming at you, so I might as well make a spectacle of it rather than look like myself.”

She has also credited her stylist, Jessica Paster, for helping her think outside of the box. “Over the years, Jessica has encouraged me to step out of my comfort zone and see style as a way of expressing your artistic sensibilities,” Emily told Vogue in 2020. “She’ll back me up with the more ambitious looks [or] push me when I need a nudge in the right direction.”

Proving that she’s come a long way in her Hollywood soiree style, Emily also dished on how much she disliked her first red carpet look from 2005! “It was for ‘My Summer of Love,’ and I was far too tanned,” she told Lynn Hirschberg. “I was wearing a very bright yellow dress. I always laugh at how sweaty I looked. Horrible.”

It’s a good thing she’s loving her looks now, as Emily’s ensemble for the 2023 Oscars is the perfect accompaniment to a night of fashion, film and, let’s not forget, music! Rihanna is due to perform “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, her first solo release in six years. The pop icon, who is a fashionista herself, is taking the stage in her first performance since her epic Super Bowl Halftime Show, where she revealed her second pregnancy with A$AP Rocky. She may have more surprises up her sleeve and could even make history by winning her first Oscar for Best Song.

And the 2023 Oscar ceremony already starts off as a historic night even before the first award is given out, as a record-breaking number of actors of Asian descent are up for this year’s top awards! Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu and Hong Chau are all up for supporting-actor trophies, while Michelle Yeoh has a nod for Best Actress. If Michelle wins, she will be the first Asian actress to do so.

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the spectacle for the third time, where Everything Everywhere All at Once leads with 11 nominations, as The Banshees of Inisherin, and All Quiet on the Western Front are tied for second with nine nominations each. The ceremony begins at 8pm ET at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.