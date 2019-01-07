John Krasinski Is The New Award Show Meryl Streep: See Him Hoot & Holler For Emily Blunt

John Krasinski just filled Meryl Streep’s shoes in the most iconic way! Take a look at him cheering his wife on at the Golden Globes — and let the memes begin!

It’s about time! Two years after Meryl Streep, 69, made meme history when she was spotted loudly cheering with her hands around her mouth at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, John Krasinski, 39, has resumed the iconic actress’s role. When his wife Emily Blunt, 35, appeared onstage at the 2019 Golden Globes to honor Mary Poppins Returns and all of the movie’s success, John was in the audience busy being her biggest cheerleader. With his hands cupped around his mouth a la Meryl, he was putting on such a sweet show of support.

Not only was this cute couple, who tied the knot in 2010, absolutely adorable during the Golden Globe Awards, but they made a stunning duo outisde on the red carpet as well! Emily was sporting a glamorous silver dress that hung like lace from just below her chin to down at her ankles. With matching heels and earrings, not to mention a simple and chic updo, she looked like a princess — and her prince was just as dressed to impress! The star of A Quiet Place was wearing a classic navy suit with a black bow tie. Does it get any better than these two? They were practically perfect!

So even though Emily didn’t win the Best Actress category for a Musical or Comedy, which she was nominated for this year, it’s clear that she left the awards show a winner!

John Krasinski yelling is the new Meryl Streep of 2019 #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/nAOpF74kDN — acid bath princess of the darkness (@eyeyearhoe) January 7, 2019

This is only the beginning of awards show season, though, and these two are off to an amazing start! We can’t wait to see what else is in store as they continue to rock red carpets together. Who knows, maybe we’ll get more Meryl-esque cheers from John? One can only hope!