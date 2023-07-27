Emily Blunt’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 2 Daughters With John Krasinski

The beloved 'Mary Poppins Returns' actress is a married mom of two! Find out more about her two beautiful daughters here.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
July 26, 2023 10:13PM EDT
Emily Blunt and Daughters
View gallery
Emily Blunt, John Krasinski. Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the world premiere of Paramount Pictures' "A Quiet Place Part II" at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall, in New York World Premiere of "A Quiet Place Part II", New York, USA - 08 Mar 2020
Premiere of Disney's "Mary Poppins Returns" at El Capitan Theatre, Hollywood, California. 29 Nov 2018 Pictured: Emily Blunt,John Krasinski. Photo credit: AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA316168_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Sydney, AUSTRALIA - Emily Blunt and John Krasinski arrived in Sydney with their two kids. Emily is Sydney to film in The Fall Guy with Ryan Gosling Pictured: Emily Blunt, John Krasinski BACKGRID USA 24 NOVEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: KHAPGG / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Grgo Jelavic/PIXSELL / SplashNews.com

  • Emily Blunt is a beloved and acclaimed actress.
  • She’s been married to fellow actor John Krasinski since 2010.
  • Emily and John share two daughters.

Emily Blunt, 40, clearly has it all. The Devil Wears Prada star is a celebrated actress, having made her name in films including Oppenheimer, A Quiet Place, and Girl On The Train, among others. She’s built a legacy in the Disney universe as well, starring in Mary Poppins Returns and Jungle Cruise.

Behind the scenes, she’s married to fellow actor John Krasinski, whom she wed in 2010 in a private ceremony at pal George Clooney‘s Lake Como estate. Four years later, the famous couple became parents with the birth of their first child in 2014; and in another two years, they welcomed their second child.

In July of 2023, amid the release of the highly acclaimed biopic Oppenheimer, Emily announced she’d be temporarily stepping back from her craft and taking a break to spend more time with her beloved husband and daughters. “I just feel there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they’re little,” Emily said during an appearance on iHeart’s Table For Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast. “And it’s, ‘Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?’ And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones.”

Here’s what to know about Emily Blunt’s two adorable daughters, Hazel and Violet.

Hazel Krasinski

Emily Blunt, Violet and Hazel Krasinki
Grgo Jelavic/PIXSELL / SplashNews.com

The impending arrival of Emily and John’s first daughter, Hazel, was first announced in Sept. of 2013. The couple welcomed their little one, now 9 years old, on February 16, 2014. “Emily and I are so incredibly happy to welcome our daughter Hazel into the world today! Happy bday!” John wrote via Twitter at the time.

Though the couple have kept their lives with their daughters extraordinarily private, we do know that Emily found her newborn baby to be perfectly adorable. “She’s just stinkin’ cute!” Emily gushed during a May 2014 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “She’s so cute. She came out, like, ready for a photo shoot. She was just perfect.”

Emily also opened up about how they chose their daughters uniquely antiquated first name.  “I find it really stressful naming a human being,” Emily laughed at the time. “So we went through a few different ones and John found it. We both really like old lady names, so….”

Violet Krasinski

John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, and kids
Mediapunch/Shutterstock

John and Emily’s younger daughter, Violet, was born in June of 2016. She’s now six years old. After quietly welcoming the little one, John again took to Twitter to share the happy news. “What better way to celebrate the 4th… than to announce our 4th family member!!! 2 weeks ago we met our beautiful daughter Violet #Happy4th,” he wrote.

In a in 2020 interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! the actress revealed that Violet may have a penchant for acting — and accents. “My little one sent me a video — well she didn’t actually send it but someone sent it — of her singing ‘Jingle Bells,’ and she goes, ‘Jingle ol’ da waye!’ Almost like a Cockney,” she said. “It was almost like Dick Van Dyke singing ‘Jingle Bells.’ The craziest accent ever — it was kind of brilliant.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad