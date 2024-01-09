Is There Drama Between Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner? Inside the Rumored Golden Globes Feud

Fans were convinced that something happened between Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, but what was it? Cameras captured Selena approaching her bestie, Taylor Swift, to whisper in her ear. As social media blows any situation out of proportion, many internet users assumed they were pro lip readers and claimed Selena was telling Taylor that Kylie and her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, rejected to take a photo with the Only Murders in the Building star.

Find out the truth about what went down at the 2024 Golden Globes below.

Is There Drama Between Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner?

X users (formerly known as Twitter) weighed in on what Selena might have told Taylor in between commercial breaks during the show. Many believed that Selena said, “I asked for a picture with him, and she said ‘no,’” to which Taylor asked, “With Timothée?” and Selena nodded “yes.”

taylor and selena gossiping and their reactions to each other’s gossip is funnier than anything jo koy has said btw pic.twitter.com/fb86O5kPwd — raf (@zoeyduatch) January 8, 2024

However, Timothée denied that Kylie did anything to upset Selena. According to a video published by TMZ after the awards show, a videographer asked the Wonka actor if Selena and Kylie were on good terms, to which he replied, “Yes, of course.” As he walked away, the videographer asked again if there was any bad blood between the Kardashians star and the Disney Channel alum. In response, Timothée denied the rumors.

Selena also addressed the matter by commenting on a social media post, according to a screenshot captured by Pop Base.

“Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s anyone business,” the “Lose You to Love Me” artist wrote.

Selena Gomez reveals what she was talking about with Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes, shutting down Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet speculation: “Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that's anyone business.” pic.twitter.com/K9dgGmjbl9 — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 9, 2024

Are Selena Gomez and Timothee Chalamet Feuding?

A lip reader told Page Six that Selena did say that Timothée didn’t want to snap a selfie with her. However, other outlets denied that she even mentioned Kylie or Timothée’s names. An insider told PEOPLE that the Wizards of Waverly Place alum “was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie.”

Now that Selena has addressed the social media firestorm, no feud between her, Kylie and Timothée ever went down. In fact, Selena even worked with Timothée on their 2019 film, A Rainy Day in New York. For the rom-com, Selena played Chan, and Timothée portrayed Gatsby. Chan meets Gatsby while he visits New York City from his upstate school. He is invited to stand in for an actor on a friend’s short film, in which Chan stars in. Following their impromptu encounter, Chan and Gatsby form a relationship.