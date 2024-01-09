Timothee Chalamet Denies Rumors That Girlfriend Kylie Jenner Was Mean to Selena Gomez

The Golden Globe Awards didn’t have any drama, as Timothée Chalamet proved. The Wonka star, 28, cleared the air of those rumors circulating about his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, and Selena Gomez.

According to TMZ, a videographer approached Timothée on January 8 and asked him whether or not Kylie, 26, and Selena, 31, are on good terms. In response, the Don’t Look Up actor said the two women are “of course” OK. Without saying another word about the baseless feud rumors, Timothée quietly made it clear to the outlet that the speculation about the Kardashians star and the Only Murders in the Building actress are false.

The rumors surfaced on January 7 during the Golden Globes after cameras caught Selena talking to her best friend, Taylor Swift. Many fans believed that the Disney Channel alum leaned in to tell the “Karma” artist, 34, that upon asking Kylie and Timothée for a picture, the reality TV queen rejected her.

taylor and selena gossiping and their reactions to each other’s gossip is funnier than anything jo koy has said btw pic.twitter.com/fb86O5kPwd — raf (@zoeyduatch) January 8, 2024

Several social media users who claimed they could read lips tweeted that Selena said, “I asked for a picture with him, and she said ‘no,’ with Taylor asking, “With Timothée?” and Selena nodding her head. However, Page Six is now reporting that Selena may have told Taylor that it was Timothée who told her he didn’t want a selfie.

While it’s still unclear what Selena actually said to Taylor, multiple outlets reported that the “Lose You to Love Me” singer never even spoke to the Kylie and Timothée that night.

Selena and Timothée previously worked together on the 2019 film A Rainy Day in New York. His character, Gatsby, falls for her character, Chan, while Gatsby visits New York City. Chan inspires Gatsby to stay in the Big Apple after he is given an impromptu cameo in the short film that she is in.

Kylie and Timothée have been dating since early 2023, and now, they’re not hiding their romance! The duo were even seen sharing a brief kiss at the Golden Globes while sitting next to each other. Kylie attended the awards show to support her beau, as Timothée was nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for his role in Wonka.

For Selena’s part, the Hulu star has also found love. Selena made her relationship with boyfriend Benny Blanco public late last year, and she even shared a sweet photo of them sharing a passionate kiss after the awards ceremony.