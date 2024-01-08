What Did Selena Gomez Tell Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes? Fans Think It Was About Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are the talk of the town after their viral gossip session at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. The two stars sat at separate tables at the award ceremony on Sunday, January 7, but at one point Selena, 31, paid Taylor, 34, and Keleigh Teller a visit and came with some hot tea — and not the real kind. The Rare Beauty founder whispered something in Taylor’s ear, and the “All Too Well” singer and Keleigh, 31, were both shocked about the information Selena was giving them.

After the video of Taylor and Selena’s girl chat went viral, the internet naturally came up with unconfirmed theories about what they were saying. The majority of fans think they were gossiping about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, who went to the Golden Globes together and were packing on the PDA throughout the night at their table.

However, a Selena source denied the stars were talking about Timothée and Kylie. “She was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie,” the insider told PEOPLE the day after the Golden Globes. They also said that Selena “never even saw or spoke to” Timothée and Kylie at the award show.

some #GoldenGlobes tea😭😭 “i asked for a picture with him and she (kylie jenner) said no” – selena gomez “with timothee?” *selena nods* pic.twitter.com/LvO4dC6heK — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) January 8, 2024

Fans believe that Selena told Taylor and Keleigh that she went up to Timothée to ask for a picture with him, but Kylie, who has been dating the Wonka star since last year, didn’t let her.

“i asked for a picture with him and she (kylie jenner) said no,” Selena seemingly said during the exchange, according to a Twitter user, who further alleged that Keleigh asked, “with Timothée?”, as Selena nodded in response. Taylor had a shocked look on her face during the conversation, which was caught on video from several different angles.

we already have the most interesting video of the #goldenglobes thanks to taylor swift, selena gomez and keleigh teller pic.twitter.com/BD76dcR7yN — amelia (@therastour13) January 8, 2024

Taylor, Selena, and Timothée were all nominated at this year’s Golden Globe Awards, while Kylie went as Timothée’s date. Selena and Timothée previously worked together on the 2019 rom-com A Rainy Day in New York, directed by Woody Allen. Taylor has had a contentious relationship with Kylie’s sister, Kim Kardashian, over the years, so it’s unlikely that Taylor and Kylie chatted it up at the award ceremony. Taylor even recently claimed in her TIME “Person of the Year” interview that Kim never apologized for allegedly editing Taylor’s 2016 phone call with Kanye West where he asked for her input about his single “Famous.”

There’s also apparent bad blood between Selena and Kylie, who is best friends with Selena’s ex Justin Bieber‘s wife, Hailey Bieber. Their drama came to a head in 2023 when Kylie and Hailey were accused of making fun of Selena’s eyebrows on social media. However, Selena and Kylie both denied that they were feuding. “this is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and i didn’t see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly,” Kylie wrote in the comments of a TikTok. “Agreed @kyliejenner It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!,” Selena wrote on the same video.