Victoria Beckham Raves Over Nicola Peltz Beckham in Sweet Birthday Post: ‘We Love You’

Victoria Beckham, 49, gave daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz her flowers on her 29th birthday. The Spice Girls member posted an Instagram on Tuesday, January 9 celebrating Nicola’s big day, with a clip of the pair dancing on the beach. Victoria shared the video to the song “Trouble” by Lindsey Buckingham.

“Happy birthday @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham,” Victoria began her caption. “We love you so much!! Your love, kindness, talent and your ability to dance on sand in a major wedge!!😂 The best dance partner and loving daughter in law. We love you, have an amazing day!!!!! Xxxxxx.”

Victoria also posted on her Instagram Story to wish Nicola a happy birthday. One of the photos featured Nicola with her husband and Victoria’s son, Brooklyn Beckham, 24, on the beach. “We love you!!! Happy Birthday @nicolaannepeltzbeckham,” Victoria wrote alongside the image of the couple.

There were rumors that Victoria and Nicola were in a feud after Nicola wore a Valentino Haute Couture gown instead of a Victoria Beckham dress on her wedding day in April 2022. A report from Page Six in August 2022 claimed that Nicola and Victoria “can’t stand each other and don’t talk” after the wedding. But both Nicola and Brooklyn shut down the feud rumors in an interview with Variety.

“I was going to and I really wanted to [wear a design by Victoria], and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress,” Nicola told the publication in August 2022. “She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that.”

Brooklyn told Variety that the media exaggerated the situation and that there’s no bad blood between his wife and his mom. “I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They’re always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good,” he said.

Nicola addressed the feud rumors again in a March 2023 interview with Cosmopolitan, and reiterated that she gets along with her mother-in-law. “I’ve said this so many times: There’s no feud. I don’t know. No one ever wants to write the nice things,” she said. “It’s really weird, actually, whether it’s my life or someone else’s life or whatever, when you know the truth and then you read something totally wrong.”

The Bates Motel star also proved that it’s all love between her and Victoria when she supported the fashion designer at Paris Fashion Week in September 2022. Nicola and Brooklyn joined the rest of the Beckham family for Victoria’s first runway show ever. Nicola also attended the premiere for her father-in-law David Beckham‘s Netflix documentary with the whole family in October 2023.