Brooklyn Beckham Shuts Down Rumors Mom Victoria Is Feuding With His Wife: ‘Everyone Gets Along’

Brooklyn Beckham, 23, and Nicola Peltz, 27, are putting their foot down against rumors that Nicola and Brooklyn’s famous mother, Victoria Beckham, 48, have major beef. A report from Page Six on Aug. 4 claimed the pair “can’t stand each other and don’t talk” after Nicola did not wear a Victoria Beckham design for her wedding, but the newlyweds explained what happened in a new interview with Variety. “I was going to and I really wanted to [wear a design by Victoria], and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress,” Nicola explained. “She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that.” Nicola ended up in a gorgeous Valentino couture gown for her April 9 wedding.

Brooklyn chimed in and further complained about the media’s exaggeration of the situation. “I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that,” he said. “They’re always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good.”

A source close to HollywoodLife confirmed that the former Spice Girl would love to help out with her now daughter-in-law’s dress after her and Brooklyn’s July 2020 engagement, but specifically said Victoria would not be mad if Nicola went in a different direction. “Victoria’s favorite thing to do is design and give fashion input and I’m sure she’d love to be a part of her dress process. Knowing Victoria, it would mean a lot to her to do that for Nicola but Victoria also isn’t the kind of person that would push her designs or creative input on someone,” the source told HL EXCLUSIVELY. “She’ll offer but wouldn’t take offense if she had her own ideas and style in mind.”

However, rumors of a feud intensified when Nicola took to her Instagram page on Aug. 6 to show off a more vulnerable side of herself with a sad-looking, teary-eyed selfie. In the caption, she talked about “people” making her “feel bad” and how it’s okay to not feel the best all the time. “Sometimes I find it hard to show the sad bits of me. Growing up with seven siblings and two very strong parents, made me really tough, they hammered it into me to not let people bring me down or hurt my heart. It made me put such a wall up to protect myself especially in this industry,” she began. “We all have days where people make you feel bad and it’s okay to be hurt by it. I just thought I would write something because I never show this side of me here. I wanted to show this side of me.”

She concluded by thanking her fans for letting her be real with them. “I love you all so much and truly appreciate all of your support. It means so much when you guys are kind on my page I want you to know i see you, I hear you, and it means a lot to me,” she sweetly wrote.

Victoria, who follows Nicola, did not “like” the image, but Brooklyn left her a supportive comment. “You have the most amazing heart xx,” he began. “I love you so so much xx”. He left several red heart emojis in a separate comment.