Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Are Married: Couple Weds In Lavish Palm Beach Ceremony

Surprise! Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are married! The couple said ‘I do’ in Palm Beach at the Peltz’s lavish estate on Saturday, April 9!

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are officially husband and wife! The photographer, 21, and the model, 25, tied the knot in Palm Beach, FL on Saturday, April 9. Nicola reportedly wore a custom Valentino dress for her big day, which could be vaguely seen as she appeared to kiss her new husband in a photo released. She also appeared to be wearing a veil.

The nuptials were attended by major A-Listers like Eva Longoria, Serena Williams and the Spice Girls (Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell). Other celebrities reportedly there included Gigi Hadid, Elizabeth Hurley, as well as couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen.

Before Brooklyn and Nicola said “I do,” it was reported that they sold their Los Angeles mansion, which they’ve lived in since 2021, for $11 million after deciding to move to Miami, FL. Since Brooklyn’s parents, David and Victoria Beckham, already have a penthouse in the city and Nicola has family in Palm Beach, their new living location seems to be the perfect fit.

Brooklyn confirmed on July 11, 2020, that he had popped the question to his girlfriend at the time. He shared a photo with the Nicola writing, “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day I love you baby xx.”

Nicola also gushed the couple’s engagement in a separate post on her Instagram. “You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift,” she wrote in alongside the same photo Brooklyn shared. “I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic,” Nicola added about Brooklyn’s nine-year-old sister, Harper.

Brooklyn and Nicola first sparked dating rumors after they were spotted together at a Halloween party in October of 2019. They made their romance Instagram official in January, and they’ve been sharing photos and sweet messages about each other ever since. Congratulations to the new Mr. & Mrs. Beckham!