Brooklyn Beckham, 21, Engaged To ‘Transformers’ Actress Nicola Peltz, 25: I’m The ‘Luckiest Man’

Nicola Peltz is the next Mrs. Beckham! David and Victoria’s eldest son Brooklyn has popped the question to his girlfriend, Nicola Peltz, and even promised to be the ‘best daddy one day.’

Brooklyn Beckham, 21, is engaged to his girlfriend Nicola Peltz, 25! David and Victoria Beckham‘s oldest son, who has been working as a photographer, has been dating the Transformers actress for seven months. He broke the good news with a romantic photo of himself caressing Nicola on July 11, whose emerald-cut diamond ring was prominent on her ring finger.

“Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world,” Brooklyn announced in the caption. He even looks forward to fatherhood — the photographer added, “I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day [heart emoji] I love you baby xx.”

Brooklyn’s Instagram post serves as confirmation of the engagement news that first broke in a report the day prior. “Brooklyn has been telling his friends in LA that he and Nicola are engaged. It’s common knowledge among their group of friends,” a source told British outlet The Mirror, adding that the adorable couple “are smitten” and his parents are “delighted” about upcoming wedding plans. “David and Victoria have very much given this relationship their blessing,” another source also told the the London-based newspaper. Although Brooklyn seems on the young side to tie the knot, dad David and mom Victoria were only 24 and 25 at the time of their 1999 nuptials in Ireland!

Nicola — who previously dated Gigi and Bella‘s little brother Anwar Hadid, 21 — have been hot and heavy on social media in the past few months, sharing several sexy selfies! The couple posed in towels as they shared a snuggle in front of a mirror on Jan. 9 on a getaway for Nicola’s 25th birthday. “Happy birthday babe xx you have such an amazing heart xx,” he captioned the romantic black-and-white photo, including a kissing face and cake emoji. In February, Brooklyn wasn’t shy about declaring his love for Nicola to the world! “I promise to always take care of you and to love you with all my heart,” he gushed, kissing her in one of the cute snaps on Feb. 29.

Just days before, the Transformers actress revealed that she was romantically involved with the son of soccer star David, 45, and Victoria, 46. Nicola shared a super sexy photo of herself in just a lacy black bra and pants, as a chiseled, shirtless Brooklyn casually stood behind her. Brooklyn, who attended the Parson’s School of Design, made their relationship “Instagram official” that same day, sharing three gorgeous photos of the blonde — including one of her under the sheets — to his own profile. The duo appeared to be in a hotel room during the intimate moment, based on the decor in the background.

HollywoodLife has reached out to Brooklyn Beckham’s rep, as well as representatives for both David and Victoria, for comment. We have not heard back as of publishing time.