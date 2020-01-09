Brooklyn Beckham Wishes New GF Nicola Peltz A Happy Birthday With Sultry Shower Selfie Together

Nothing says romance like a shower selfie. Brooklyn Beckham shared an IG photo holding new GF Nicola Peltz while she was wearing just a towel and he was shirtless.

Get a room you two! Well, it looks like Brooklyn Beckham, 20, and new girlfriend Nicola Peltz, 25, already did, as he shared a sexy Instagram selfie on Jan. 9 of the pair as they were in a bathroom about to hop in the shower. The Last Airbender actress is seen wearing just a smile and white towel wrapped around her, while a shirtless Brooklyn has his arm lovingly around Nicola, about to plant a kiss on her cheek. With his other hand, he takes the black and white mirror selfie, with only a towel wrapped around his waist. It turned out to be a sexy birthday shower together!

“Happy birthday babe xx 🎂😘 you have such an amazing heart xx,” Brooklyn captioned the photo, as Nicola turned 25 on Jan. 9, 2020. The eldest son of David, 44, and Victoria Beckham, 45, sure chose a sultry snap to share his birthday wishes to Nicola. Then again, they haven’t exactly been shy about showing their incredible bodies in photos with each other on the ‘gram.

On Jan. 2, Nicola tipped fans off that she and Brooklyn had a little sumthin-sumthin going on when she posted an Instagram mirror selfie wearing only a lacy black bra and black pants, while a shirtless Brooklyn stood in front of her checking his phone. It appeared that the two were in a hotel room, with a crystal chandelier and elegant decor in the background.

That same day Brooklyn also made Nicola Instagram official in a series of three photos. In the first, she’s seen holding her hands up to cover most of her face, but her gorgeous green eyes and blonde hair make it clear who she is. The next photo shows Brooklyn in bed under sheets, apparently taken by Nicola. In the third pic, the two are clearly seen sitting together in a stairwell and Brooklyn has his arm around the stunning actress.

There have been rumors that there was a romance going on between Brooklyn and Nicola ever since they were spotted together leaving The Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood on Oct. 28 following a Halloween-themed party. They were also seen leaving Leonardo DiCaprio‘s Halloween party one day earlier on Oct. 27. Apparently one of their New Year’s resolutions was to finally come out as a couple, as they simultaneously dropped their IG photos together on Jan. 2. Brooklyn’s last high-profile romance was with model Hana Cross, 21, who he dated for nine months prior to their split in early 2019. Nicola dated model Anwar Hadid, 20, for over a year before their May of 2018 breakup.