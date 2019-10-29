New relationship alert? Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz were seen out together only one day after they were spotted leaving a Halloween bash thrown by a Hollywood legend!

Can we start shipping Brooklyn Beckham, 20, and Nicola Peltz, 24, as an item? It sure seems that way given their consistent outings in Los Angeles together this past week. The amateur photographer and actress were spotted leaving The Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood on Oct. 28 for what looked to be a Halloween-themed celebration. She rocked a belly-baring top and black pants with fake blood cascading down the left side of her face while he showed off his impressive amount of arm tattoos in an all-black look. Brooklyn managed to walk a couple of steps behind Nicola outside the venue prior to them exiting for the evening.

Wingman/wingwoman alert? The rumored duo weren’t alone at the WeHo hotspot on Monday. He was seen goofing around with a guy friend while she conversed with a gal pal who dressed rocker chic in a Harley Davidson t-shirt and leather pants. Brooklyn and Nicola have been spending a lot of time together lately as they were spotted leaving Leonardo DiCaprio‘s Halloween party one day earlier on Oct. 27.

Brooklyn is one busy guy! He’s been linked to other women outside the Bates Motel actress over the past couple of weeks including actresses Natalie Ganzhorn, 21, and Phoebe Torrance, 25, the latter of which previously worked as his mother Victoria‘s lookalike!

His last high-profile relationship was with professional model Hana Cross, 22, who he dated for nine months prior to their split earlier this year. He had a lengthy romance with actress Chloe Grace Moretz, 22, beginning in 2015. They appeared to have ended things sometime last year after he was spotted smooching model Lexi Wood at a Hollywood tattoo parlor.

Nicola has also had her fun in the romance department. She previously dated model Anwar Hadid, 20, for over a year before their split in May 2018 (he’s since moved on with pop diva Dua Lipa, 24) and was also linked to singer Paul Jason Klein, 31, of LANY.