David Beckham Trolls Wife Victoria After She Whitens Her Teeth & Smiles: ‘It’s Ross From ‘Friends”

David Beckham lovingly teased his wife of over 20 years, Victoria, for bearing quite the resemblance to ‘Friends’ character Ross Gellar, after the couple’s son, Cruz, posted a mirror selfie of his mom smiling!

Even after over 20 years of marriage, David Beckham still knows how to playfully tease his wife, Victoria, like they were young lovebirds! On May 26, David and Victoria’s 15-year-old son, Cruz, took to his Instagram account and shared a new mirror selfie of him and his mom after a relaxing spa day. In the photo, Victoria, known for her gorgeous gazes at the camera, showed off her rarely-seen pearly white smile! “Apparently my mum does smile,” Cruz captioned the sweet photo. One hour later, David was ready to troll his love in the sweetest — and funniest — way!

The former soccer star took to the comment section, leaving his own thoughts on his wife’s mug. “How white are mums @victoriabeckham teeth?” David asked his son, adding that Victoria was a dead ringer for “Ross from friends” and adding a crying/laughing emoji! Of course, David’s comment was all in jest, and referenced a hilarious episode from the popular series Friends. In eighth episode of the sixth season, Ross (David Schwimmer) decides to whiten his teeth before going on a date. After overdoing it on the teeth whitening, his teeth become distractingly white, leaving his sister, Monica (Courteney Cox) to try everything — even makeup — to get his teeth to tone down! So fans now know two things about David Beckham: he has great pop cultural references and we know what he’s been binge-watching while in quarantine!

But David’s teasing comment about Victoria’s teeth is all in good fun; there’s always been a steadfast, youthful love between these two. In a sweet throwback post Victoria shared in February, fans got a glimpse of what made David fall head-over-heels for Posh Spice. During a dual interview the two had in the late ’90s, a reporter asked David, “what made you fall in love with Victoria?” To which he sweetly responded, “I couldn’t put my finger on one thing…It was everything. You know, the whole package. I just fell in love with it,” he said while gazing at Victoria.

Even then, Victoria was so caught off guard, all that she could say in response was “me?” But after over 20 years and four children — Brooklyn Joseph, 21, Romeo James, 17, Cruz, and their daughter Harper Seven, 8 — these two are just as fun and flirty as ever! Now, we’ll just have to wait and see if Victoria has any fun quips to launch back her beloved in the future!