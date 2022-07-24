Victoria Beckham Sings ‘Stop’ By The Spice Girls During Karaoke & Fans Call Her ‘Posh’ Again: Watch

Posh Spice sings! In a rare video, Victoria belted out one of the girl group's biggest hits as she said she did it 'only' for her husband David Beckham.

By:
July 24, 2022 1:34PM EDT
No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No Book Cover Usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Polygram/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (5882512r) Victoria Beckham, Melanie Chisholm, Geri Halliwell, Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, The Spice Girls Spiceworld - 1997 Director: Bob Spiers Polygram UK Lobby Card/Poster Spiceworld The Movie / Spice World Spice world le film
SPICE GIRLS THE SPICE GIRLS. GERI WEARS IDENTICAL OUTFIT TO MADONNA'S ON 'BLONDE AMBITION' TOUR.
SPICE GIRLS The Spice Girls perform, at the Core States Center in Philadelphia. They are from left, Melanie Brown-Scary Spice, Melanie Chisholm-Sporty Spice, Emma Bunton-Baby Spice, and Victoria Adams-Posh Spice SPICE GIRLS, PHILADELPHIA, USA
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Victoria Beckham just made the Spice Girls stans even thirstier for a reunion! The British bombshell, known as Posh Spice in the uber-famous girl group, was seen singing one of their biggest hits in a rare clip shared by her husband David Beckham! Taking to his Instagram on Saturday, July 23, the soccer icon posted the video with the caption, “Karaoke night with the one & only Posh Spice.” In return, Victoria commented, “Only for you David. X”

Rocking a chic black ensemble, per usual, the mother of four looked sophisticated and elegant as she let down her hair in front of friends to sing 1997’s “Stop.” Victoria shook her hips and waved her hands around to add some choreography to the performance as if she were on stage with her band mates Mel B (Scary Spice), Melanie C (Sporty Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) and Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice).

The video is sure to have the Spice Girls’ legion of followers clamoring for more, as a recent report put the kibosh on a rumored reunion and new animated flick from the group. After the 2019 Spice World tour — which Victoria opted out of — the band was reportedly working on another tour but “Covid killed the momentum,” per The Sun. “Now it’s done again,” a source told the outlet of the tour. “There’s nothing on the agenda and they’re focusing on their own things.”

Victoria Beckham (middle) didn’t join the other members of Spice Girls on a tour in 2019. (Shutterstock)

When the Spice Girls first got back together in 2018, Victoria appeared to share her reasoning for avoiding a reunion. “While singing and dancing was fun for you, it wasn’t your passion,” she wrote in a letter to her future self in British Vogue. “That day, you started your quest to uncover your own dreams. It was time to step away from being a Spice Girl,” she added. “For the first time, you were venturing out on your own, and it was terrifying. It was scary to close a chapter that defined you.”

