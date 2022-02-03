Spice Girls ‘Split Again’ As Group Shelves Plans For New World Tour & Movie

The girl group won’t be spicin’ up our lives anytime soon as plans for their world tour and movie as the Spice Girls have their eyes on other projects.

A moment of silence for 90’s kids all across the world who won’t get to see the Spice Girls perform life after all. The possibility of Spice Girls reunion tour and movie seem much less probable these days, as per The Sun. They were reportedly working on another reunion performance after the hit Spice World – 2019 Tour “but Covid killed the momentum.” “Now it’s done again,” a source told the outlet of the tour. “There’s nothing on the agenda and they’re focusing on their own things.”

“The girls loved being back on stage and it reinvigorated their love for performing,” the source continued. “But a few years of lockdown and everyone’s back has turned on the group in favor of other projects.” It’s great for Ginger, Sporty, Posh, Scary, and Baby Spice that they have other opportunities but it’s not so great for Spice Girls fans.

“Geri [Horner] is talking about new TV things, Emma [Burton] has TV and radio work and the two Mel’s [Melanie Chisholm and Melanie Brown] are focusing on their own stuff. “Victoria [Beckham] certainly isn’t going to be the one to bring it back to life — so it has fizzled out. They’re done.” Geri and Mel were reportedly the catalysts for the tour the first go-around and now that they both have TV gigs, hopes for the second reunion seem to be dead for good.

This time around they were going to hit up Australia as well as other spots. They were then going to work on an animated film. Even though Posh Spice didn’t attend the 2019 tour and likely wasn’t going to join the future one, she did agree to record for the film. Back when the Spice Girls first reconnected in 2018, Victoria had good reasoning as to why she didn’t want to return.