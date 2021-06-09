Spice Girls, Including Victoria Beckham, Reunite For Special Pride Month Message

The Spice Girls are taking you back to the ‘90s with a special video to help launch Victoria Beckham’s new Pride collection.

If you want to be her lover, you have to get with her friends, and her friends are asking you to support Pride Month. In a new video, uploaded to the official Spice Girls Instagram, the mega-global girl group came together to support the launch of Victoria Beckham’s new Pride collection, available to view on the designer’s website. The collection is a mini time capsule of T-shirts and accessories, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to AKT Charity Group, a London based charity with locations all across England, that seeks to help local LGBTQ+ and homeless youths.

Mel B, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner (aka Geri Halliwell) and Melanie Chisholm all joined Victoria in spreading a message of love, friendship, and unity, a theme that the ’90s girl group has always been known for. In her personal Instagram post, Victoria added a touching caption. “Pride to me is a celebration of being completely yourself and this year’s T-shirt is a reminder of that,” she wrote. “The Spice Girls really championed accepting yourself and others, being kind, having fun and just living your best life! The LGBTQ+ community is so close to my heart and I’m so proud to be supporting Pride 2021 with the girls and AKT Charity again this year.”

In a follow-up post, Victoria gave her signature peace sign while wearing one of her shirts and inviting fans to join her and support the cause. “I can’t wait to see you wearing yours, please tag me in your pictures! x VB,” she wrote in the caption.

For this year’s partnership, the designer created a line of basic white T-Shirts and black pouches, embossed with “Proud and Want to Be Your Lover,” a subtle nod to the group’s smash hit, “Wannabe.” For those interested, the Wannabe Pride 2021 Collection shirts are priced at $100, and the black “Wannabe Pride Pouch” is priced at $120, with pre-orders available on June 18.

In 2019, Mel, Emma, Melanie and Geri, announced that they would be hitting the road once again and would be performing in major cities across the globe – without Victoria. The news of Victoria’s absence seemed to shock fans who were hoping too see all of the members perform, but the ladies did not let that stop them and continued on to rehearsals. Unfortunately, the reunion tour had to be cut short due to COVID-19. The remainder of shows have been postponed until further notice.