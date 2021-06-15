Elizabeth Hurley, 56, Rocks A Yellow Bikini & Dances To Spice Girls With A Friend — Watch

Elizabeth Hurley seriously doesn’t age a day & the actress looked better than ever when she rocked a tiny yellow bikini while dancing to the Spice Girls!

If there’s one thing for sure, it is that Elizabeth Hurley, 56, loves to show off her fabulous figure in a little bikini and that’s exactly what she did while celebrating her birthday week. The actress just turned 56 on June 10 and to celebrate, she posted a video of her and a friend dancing to the Spice Girls while she rocked a sexy little yellow bikini. Elizabeth looks happier than ever with her friend, Jo Manoukian, as the two danced to the song, “Who Do You Think You Are.” Elizabeth showed off her extremely toned abs and legs in a tiny low-cut triangle bikini top with matching bottoms as she hopped and skipped around smiling. As for her hair, it was down, straight, and parted in the middle. She captioned the video, “Who doesn’t dance to the Spice Girls on a sunny birthday weekend in Blighty?”

Elizabeth is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit – whether it’s a tight dress or a bikini – she always looks amazing. Just a day before the bikini video, she posed in a completely sheer and silk vintage yellow Versace gown which she opted to go completely braless under. The long flowy gown had cutouts on her waist and stomach, while the skirt had sheer panels that revealed her toned legs underneath.

Meanwhile, just a few days prior, she posted yet another bikini shot. This time, she rocked a metallic green bikini from her own swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. She posted a video of herself in the two-piece stretching and raising her arms while sighing with relief and she captioned the video, “Bliss #englishweekend.” Elizabeth sure knows how to make a statement and if we looked as good as her, we would, be doing the same.