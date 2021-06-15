Fashion

Elizabeth Hurley, 56, Rocks A Yellow Bikini & Dances To Spice Girls With A Friend — Watch

elizabeth hurley
Willi Schneider/Shutterstock
Model and Actress Elizabeth 2005 in Miami Beach, Florida. Pictured: Elizabeth Hurley Ref: SPL769411 220405 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Cabo San Lucas, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kris Jenner and her man Corey Gamble go on a Mexican getaway in Cabo San Lucas! Kris, wearing a white beach dress, has the wind lift her dress up revealing lots leg underneath! Shot on 05/31/21. Pictured: Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble BACKGRID USA 2 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* ** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, UNITED KINGDOM, AUSTRALIA, CANADA ** St. Barts, FRANCE - Exclusive... 51778032 Czech-born model Paulina Porizkova and her son Oliver Ocasek enjoying a day on the beach in St. Barts, France on June 20, 2015. Pauling still has a rocking bikini body at the age of 50. *** NO FRANCE, NO GERMANY, NO ITALY, NO SPAIN*** FameFlynet, Inc - Beverly Hills, CA, USA - +1 (818) 307-4813 RESTRICTIONS APPLY: NO GERMANY,NO ITALY,NO FRANCE,NO SPAIN Pictured: Paulina Porizkova BACKGRID USA 20 JUNE 2015 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Tulum, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* 55-year-old The Real Housewives Of New York City star, Luann de Lesseps, shows off her killer bikini body while soaking up the sun south of the border with friends in Tulum, Mexico. After a dip in the ocean and a walk on the beach, Luann returns to her room emerging with a blunt.Pictured: Luann de LessepsBACKGRID USA 24 FEBRUARY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Fashion & Beauty Editor

Elizabeth Hurley seriously doesn’t age a day & the actress looked better than ever when she rocked a tiny yellow bikini while dancing to the Spice Girls!

If there’s one thing for sure, it is that Elizabeth Hurley, 56, loves to show off her fabulous figure in a little bikini and that’s exactly what she did while celebrating her birthday week. The actress just turned 56 on June 10 and to celebrate, she posted a video of her and a friend dancing to the Spice Girls while she rocked a sexy little yellow bikini. Elizabeth looks happier than ever with her friend, Jo Manoukian, as the two danced to the song, “Who Do You Think You Are.” Elizabeth showed off her extremely toned abs and legs in a tiny low-cut triangle bikini top with matching bottoms as she hopped and skipped around smiling. As for her hair, it was down, straight, and parted in the middle. She captioned the video, “Who doesn’t dance to the Spice Girls on a sunny birthday weekend in Blighty?”

Elizabeth is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit – whether it’s a tight dress or a bikini – she always looks amazing. Just a day before the bikini video, she posed in a completely sheer and silk vintage yellow Versace gown which she opted to go completely braless under. The long flowy gown had cutouts on her waist and stomach, while the skirt had sheer panels that revealed her toned legs underneath.

Meanwhile, just a few days prior, she posted yet another bikini shot. This time, she rocked a metallic green bikini from her own swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. She posted a video of herself in the two-piece stretching and raising her arms while sighing with relief and she captioned the video, “Bliss #englishweekend.” Elizabeth sure knows how to make a statement and if we looked as good as her, we would, be doing the same.