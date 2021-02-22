Elizabeth Hurley, 55, Poses In The Sand While Wearing Sexy White Bikini

Elizabeth Hurley reminisced over a past beach vacation in a throwback photo she shared to Instagram on Feb. 21. The actress posed on the beach in a gorgeous, white two-piece that’s an extra 30% off right now!

Elizabeth Hurley is missing the sand and sun. The Royals alum, 55, took to Instagram on Sunday night to share a never-before-seen bikini snap from a vacation she took last February. Liz, who let her brunette locks down in the photo, lounged in the sand near the ocean. She showed off her amazing figure in a bow-tie bikini from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach swimwear line.

“Cheer yourself up in these miserable times and treat yourself in anticipation of sunnier days ahead,” she captioned her post, noting that the white two-piece, which is part of the brand’s Lou Lou bikinis style, is currently is 40% off — and, this weekend only, it’s an extra 30% off in the Elizabeth Hurley Beach “White Edit sale.”

The Lou Lou bikini top has preformed cups, a halter tie and a delicate bow detail, which makes for a great cleavage enhancer, offering support for maximum comfort. The textured bottoms offer great coverage and can be worn with or without the optional tie at the sides. All together, the high-end bikini is just over $100 — compared to her non-sale styles, which can cost up to nearly $200.

Liz is certainly missing her frequent travels amid the COVID-19 pandemic and London’s winter weather conditions. On January 28, she declared she was going on a “pretend vacation” to get her mind off the cold winter weather. “I’m so fed up with being at home, I’m pretending I’m away and am living vicariously through my camera roll for the next 10 days,” she wrote alongside a throwback photo of herself dancing on the beach in a swimsuit. The latter post was followed by a series of ‘vacation’ pics and clips that showed the actress modeling a number of swimsuits.

Elizabeth’s posts garnered negative attention from Piers Morgan, who specifically took issue with a photo she posted of herself wearing nothing but a white bikini bottom and an open fur jacket.

“What is all this? I call it thirsty and I call it creepy,” the outspoken host said on Good Morning Britain, adding, “Put your clothes on.” Morgan also questioned who took the photos, and asked, “Your son? Your 18 or 19 year old son?”

Elizabeth was quick to clap back at Piers on Twitter, writing, “Far be it for me to suggest the tabloids get their facts muddled, but these pics were in fact taken by my 80 year old mother. Not entirely sure if that puts minds at rest or not.”