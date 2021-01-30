Elizabeth Hurley, 55, Twirls Around In Beige Bikini As She ‘Pretends’ To Vacation In The Ritzy Maldives

British beauty Elizabeth Hurley is on a ‘pretend’ getaway! The actress has posted a throwback snap from the Maldives, while safely quarantining in London.

Elizabeth Hurley, 55, is living her best life! The actress may be locked down in London, but on Instagram she’s taking a “pretend” vacation. She shared a short clip to social media on January 30, in which she rocked a beige bikini and a leopard print top. “Day 3 of my #pretendholiday and I’m having a wonderful time frolicking on the beach,” she captioned the clip, which was a throwback to her stay at the Cheval Blanc Randheli resort in the Maldives.

The Austin Powers star was all smiles as she twirled around on the white sand beach, and accessorized with a pair of sparkling earrings and oversized sunglasses. One day prior, she shared another pre-pandemic snap from the Maldives — this time it was a gorgeous selfie. The photo showed Elizabeth relaxing on a beach wearing a bright blue bikini top embellished with intricate rhinestones. The gems totally made her hazel eyes pop! “Day 2 of my glorious#pretendvacation in the Maldives at @milaidhoo and anointing myself with @clinique SPF30. I’m wearing my favourite bikini from @elizabethhurleybeach,” she hilariously captioned the fake vacation snap, adding that she was “off to drink a fruity cocktail.”

In reality, Liz is in snowy London right now, and she gave fans a glimpse at the weather conditions when she shared a racy snap of herself rocking white bikini bottoms and a cozy fur coat…with nothing underneath while posing in the snow. “How could I resist?” she cheekily captioned the photo, which she later revealed was taken by her mom. “Far be it for me to suggest the tabloids get their facts muddled, but these pics were in fact taken by my 80 year old mother. Not entirely sure if that puts minds at rest or not,” she tweeted.

It seems nothing stops Elizabeth from sharing a bikini snap! Back on January 28, she declared she was going on a pretend vacation to get her mind off of the freezing winter conditions. “I’m so fed up with being at home, I’m pretending I’m away and am living vicariously through my camera roll for the next 10 days,” she captioned a throwback photo of herself dancing on the beach in a swimsuit.