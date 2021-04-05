See Pic

Elizabeth Hurley Rocks Sexy Plunging Swimsuit In Throwback Pic With Son Damian For His 19th Bday

Elizabeth Hurley
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Elizabeth Hurley stunned in a leopard one-piece swimsuit while celebrating son Damian’s 19th birthday. The mom and son look so happy together!

Elizabeth Hurley is thinking of sunny skies and blue waters on her son’s birthday. To celebrate Damian Hurley‘s big 19th birthday, the actress posted a sweet photo with her boy to Instagram that showed them relaxing on the beach. Elizabeth, of course, looked gorgeous in a leopard swimsuit.

While she doesn’t share the designer of her fabulous one-piece, it’s safe to assume that it comes from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach swimsuit collection — all of the swimsuits she models on Instagram are! The leopard one piece features a low-cut neckline connected with thin straps, and a tied halter top. The Royals star, 55, accessorized with tinted aviator shades and kept her hair down and loose. A total 10, as always.

The Bedazzled star’s supermodel son, Damian, has a supportive arm around his mother and the biggest smile on his face! They’ve never looked more alike. He truly is the spitting image of his famous mother. His fans pointed out the similarities when he posted a sexy (and spooky) photo of himself around Halloween. The hair, the model gaze? All Liz.

Elizabeth Hurley
Elizabeth Hurley rocks a plunging gown at the 2016 Evening Standard Theatre Awards in London (David Fisher/ Shutterstock)

Then, there was the time that Damian recreated one of Liz’s most famous looks of all time! We’re talking about the truly iconic Versace number that she rocked while accompanying then-boyfriend Hugh Grant to the premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral in 1994. The slinky black dress was held together with gold safety pins at the sides, showing serious skin. Damian channeled his mom in a black blazer decorated with gold safety pins for a Pat McGrath Labs launch in 2019. Can you say perfection?

 