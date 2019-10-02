Elizabeth Hurley’s Son Damian, 17, Looks Exactly like Her In New Photo & Fans Can’t Believe It

Is that a young Elizabeth Hurley? Look again! Her teenage son, Damian Hurley, posed shirtless in such a ‘stunning’ way, fans thought he was a clone of his mother!

“It’s spooky season,” Damian Hurley, the 17-year-old son of Elizabeth Hurley, 54, captioned an Oct. 1 Instagram photo. In the pic, Damian did his best to be “spooky,” but it came off more “sexy.” (Spexy? Sekky?) With a shadowy forest behind him, Damian posed shirtless, a crucifix slung around his neck. His long hair draped his face as if he was torn out of the pages of a romantic vampire novel. Overall, it was a hot picture, and fans were shocked….at how much he looked like his mother!

“@damianhurley1 you look like a male version of @elizabethhurley1” “Okay wowowoowowow!!” “That is a stunning photo!!!” “B E A U T I F U L” “genetics are an amazing thing! you’re a beautiful boy and you look just like your mom. WOW.” “Wow so beautiful” “great photo Damian god you look so like your mum that’s a compliment by the way have a great day friend.” Most of the fans were complimentary, but some were rather thirsty (to put it lightly.) One Instagram user said the “spooky season” aka a real horror show was going on in the comments section. “Some of these comments are absolutely horrific.”

This is far from the first time that Damian left fans seeing double. In July, he landed a major modeling gig for Pat McGrath Labs. In the “sublime: perfection: The System Skinterviews,” Damian looked exactly like Elizabeth at the start of her career. His piercing eyes, divine bone structure, and undeniable confidence made him a dead ringer for the Bedazzled star. Also in July, Damian wore a safety pin Versace outfit that paid homage to the dress his mother wore to the premiere of 1994’s Four Weddings and a Funeral. Seeing double, indeed!

While Elizabeth shares her genetics with Damian (his father being business Steve Bing), she may have also shared some modeling secrets. She made her debut for Estée Lauder in 1995 and still models for the brand. Oh, she also models for her own swimwear line, as evident by the countless jaw-dropping bikini selfies she posts to Instagram.

On top of this, Damian is following his mother’s footsteps into acting. He made his debut in 2016 on his mother’s show, The Royals. He played Hansel von Liechtenstein, the Crown Prince of Liechtenstein, on seasons three and four. Maybe if they reboot the Interview with a Vampire series, he could audition for the role of Lestat. After all, it is spooky season.