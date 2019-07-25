Liz Hurley’s Gorgeous Son Damian Wears Safety Pin Versace Look Paying Homage To Mom’s Famous Gown

Like mother, like son! Liz Hurley’s model son looked effortlessly cool on July 25 while copying his mom’s iconic Versace outfit from 1994.

Damian Hurley, 17, is absolutely gorgeous, and it’s no wonder — his mom is the stunning Liz Hurley, 54. Damian kicked off the launch of Pat McGrath Labs‘ newest product line, Sublime Perfection: The System, at Selfridges department store in London, and his look had us doing a double take! The black suit with gold safety pins was a recreation of the ICONIC dress that mom Liz wore back in 1994 as she walked alongside actor and then-boyfriend Hugh Grant to the premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Liz’s dress was super revealing, and caused an uproar at the time, making it one of the most famous red carpet dresses ever. Liz actually modeled a replica of the dress for a spread in the April 2019 issue of Harper’s Bazaar. Lady Gaga wore the exact dress and Jennifer Lawrence wore a similar style while promoting her movie Red Sparrow in 2018. We love that this iconic look continues to be reinvented and replicated — it’s timeless!

It’s so special that Damian was able to honor his mom by wearing this Versace creation! And can we talk about that flawless blowout? See the dynamic duo below!

The new Pat McGrath Labs launch consists of a primer, foundation and powder and will be available on July 26. The foundation comes in a whopping 36 shades, from porcelain to very deep. The oil-free formula is medium coverage, and buildable. It also contains a Vita-Serum Complex to help fight wrinkles and boost hydration. It’s a must-have makeup product for the fall!