Elizabeth Hurley, 55, Stuns As She Goes For A Dip In A Leopard Bikini — See Pic

While reminiscing about some of her favorite past vacations, Elizabeth Hurley took to Instagram to share a throwback bikini pic of herself in India.

Elizabeth Hurley, 55, continued her trip down memory lane with a new bikini photo on Jan. 31. This time, she wore a leopard print bikini while sitting on the edge of an infinity pool. The image was a throwback from a previous trip to India. In the pic, Elizabeth posed with her back to the camera and her head turned to face the lens. Her hair was in curls and cascading down her back, with her feet dipped into the water.

This picture was part of the latest series of shots from Elizabeth’s ‘pretend vacation.’ For the past several days, the actress has been “living vicariously through [her] camera roll” while remaining at home amidst the coronavirus. Elizabeth loves to travel, so the travel regulations put in place amidst COVID-19 have definitely put a damper on her usual plans. Luckily, she has plenty of old photos to reminisce on.

“I’ve moved to India on day 4 of my #pretendvacation,” Elizabeth revealed. “Im at the heavenly @amandainthehimalayas where I’m being pampered into oblivion.” Previous shots from Liz’s “pretend vacation” included a video on the beach in Maldives, and a sunbathing photo from the same location. Of course, she’s wearing swimsuits from her own collection, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, in the images.

“Elizabeth Hurley has an obsession with beachwear, which she credits in part to growing up in rainy England, where she never leaves the house without an umbrella,” her website explains. “Elizabeth is involved in every aspect of the business, from design through to manufacture and marketing.”

Of course, she is her own best form of publicity, as she is often wearing swimsuits from the line and posting photos on her own Instagram page. From bikinis to sexy one-pieces and cover ups, Elizabeth has worn just about every style of beachwear imaginable! The official Elizabeth Hurley Beach Instagram page also features various photos of Elizabeth, along with other gorgeous models, wearing items from the brand over the years.