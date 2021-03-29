Elizabeth Hurley, 55, Sheds Her Clothes & Denies ‘Ridiculous’ Rumor She’s Filming A Reality Show

Underneath an au naturale photo, Elizabeth Hurley denied ‘fictional tidbits’ that claimed she’s planning on filming a reality television show with her 18-year-old son.

“Abzuuuurd stories in our illustrious press today,” Elizabeth Hurley began an announcement on Instagram on March 29. The 55-year-old actress and beachwear entrepreneur was denying a recent report that claimed she would be filming a reality television show with her 18-year-old son, Damian Hurley. Elizabeth set the record straight underneath a gorgeous photo in which she posed — sans clothing — on a haystack, which was shot by photographer Jonathan Bookallil. You can see the photo, here.

“Hear it from the horse’s mouth, my son @damianhurley1 and I are most definitely NOT planning to shoot a ‘Waltons- style reality TV show’ at home,” The Royals star wrote. She added, “I mean!! Whoever the ‘friend’ (or bored journalist) is, who’s leaking these fictional tidbits, you are ridiculous.”

Elizabeth Hurley has still been taking sultry photos — like the one above — amid quarantine. [Instagram/@elizabethhurley1]

The photographer, who shared more photos from the country-themed photo shoot, backed the bikini queen up. “Unfortunately the rumours of @elizabethhurley1 doing a reality show at her country estate are not true .. as interesting as it would be …,” Jonathan wrote on his own Instagram page.

Elizabeth Hurley with her look-alike son, Damian Hurley. [Instagram/@damianhurley1]

Elizabeth and her photographer were referring to a report that claimed Elizabeth was “looking forward” to filming an “at home in the country” series with her son in their 13-bedroom estate in Herefordshire, per Daily Mail. The rural county located in the West Midlands of England is where Elizabeth, her son and other family members — including the model’s mother Angela and sister Kate — had all stayed amid the UK’s pandemic lockdown in 2020.

Damian (who is a model, like his mom) even takes some of Elizabeth’s famous bikini photos! “He doesn’t take all my bikini photos. Some of them are professional, some of them are by my sister,” Elizabeth told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in 2018. She added, “If we had a camera right now I would say ‘Hey Andy, take my picture.’…But if we are on holiday together, sure he will take some pictures. He has a really good eye, he’s studying photography. It’s ridiculous to say it’s silly.”

There were even more family members hunkering down with Elizabeth and her son in Herefordshire (which is why Elizabeth made the comparison to The Waltons in her recent post). “We feel like the family in the Seventies TV show The Waltons. There are nine of us. I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems,” Elizabeth told Hello! magazine in April of 2020. She added, “I am completely paranoid that I won’t be able to keep them safe, and I haven’t let anyone leave the house apart from me. I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I’m terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests.”