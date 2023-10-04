Harper Beckham, 12, Looks Adorable in Pretty Pink Gown at Dad David Beckham’s Doc Premiere

Image Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Harper Beckham, 12, has clearly taken after her mom’s knack for fashion! The pre-teen wore a pretty pink dress for the London premiere of her dad’s Netflix series on Tuesday, October 3. She looked adorable as she posed with her mom, Victoria Beckham, 49, and dad, David, 48, as well as her siblings. David wrapped his arm around his only daughter for the group photo.

Harper sported the long pink gown, which was a brighter color than most of her family members’ outfits for the event. She accessorized with a small charm necklace and carried a matching clutch. Her dad rocked a black suit for the big premiere and Victoria went for a white suit for the occasion.

In other shots, the Beckhams also posed with their sons and their significant others. Cruz, 18, donned a black jacket with matching pants over a white sleeveless shirt. Romeo, 21, went for an all-brown ensemble with a closed jacket and baggy pants. Brooklyn, 24, went for a more traditional suit without a tie and white shirt. Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz, 28, looked gorgeous in a long-sleeve, red leather dress, while Romeo’s girlfriend, Mia Regan, 20, kept it simple with a long, black gown.

Victoria revealed that she’d designed Cruz and Harper’s outfits while sharing some photos, in an Instagram post. “I loved creating these special pieces for @CruzBeckham and #HarperSeven for last night’s premiere,” she wrote in the caption. “Kisses.”

Besides rocking an outfit that her mom designed, Harper has shown that she has some interest in style and beauty, when she did her dad’s makeup in a cute photo at the end of July. It was an extra cute father-daughter bonding moment. The soccer player posted a shot of his daughter putting makeup on his face with a cute caption. “Daddy apparently needed a little powder & contouring (not sure what that means but I looked better what ever it was),” he wrote with heart emojis. “My little makeup artist.”