Nicola Peltz Shares Sweet Moment With Harper Beckham After She & Hubby Brooklyn Denied Access to Paris Club

Nicola Peltz, 28, took to her Instagram story to share a sweet photo of her and her sister-in-law, Harper Beckham, 12, getting ready to attend Victoria Beckham‘s fashion show while backstage. The actress and the youngest child of Victoria and David Beckham were standing in their stylish outfits as they looked into a full body length mirror, in the snapshot, which can be seen here. Nicola could also be seen holding up her phone while Harper seemingly blew a kiss to the camera.

Nicola’s outfit included a black sleeveless crop top, a gray skirt, and black fishnets with black heels. She had some of her hair down and some pulled back as she held a black purse throughout the event. Harper wore a simple but elegant long silky white dress with spaghetti straps and had her hair pulled back into a low ponytail.

In addition to the backstage photo, Nicola and Harper posed for other photos and videos while enjoying the star-studded show. One clip shows Harper smiling while panning the camera to her dad and brother Cruz Beckham, 18, and another shows her hugging and posing with Nicola, Brooklyn, and Cruz as they wave and say “Hi” to Vogue. Harper also did her dad’s makeup for the show, in a video he shared to Instagram.

Other stars that showed up to celebrate the former Spice Girl’s runway show included Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Anna Wintour, Eva Longoria, and more. They all sat front row as the gorgeous models worked their magic in some of Victoria’s created attire.

Before Victoria’s Paris fashion show, Nicola and Brooklyn made headlines for being turned away from a Paris nightclub the night before. The lovebirds, who were married in 2022, appeared to talk to security guards outside the club and asked if they could be let in. After a few minutes, they exchanged more words with the security team and walked away from the club and down the sidewalk as onlookers watched them leave. It’s unclear why they didn’t get access, but from the looks of their appearance at Victoria’s show the next day, they didn’t let it bother them!