Brooklyn Beckham & Wife Nicola Peltz Turned Away From Paris Club During Fashion Week

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Brooklyn Beckham, 24, and Nicola Peltz, 28, were turned away from the popular Paris night club, Raspoutine, on Thursday, according to a new video. The son of David and Victoria Beckham and his spouse were filmed standing outside the location during Paris Fashion Week when security guards seemed to deny them access. “Can we go in?” Brooklyn can be heard asking while cuddling up to Nicola, in the clip.

The lovebirds went on to wait for two minutes before the security guards said they couldn’t go in. It was reportedly just after 2:30 a.m., and the club closed at 5:30 a.m. Although not much is known about why they were denied access, both Brooklyn and Nicola were “visibly disappointed” due to the situation, a source told Essentially Sports.

One day after the intended club outing, Brooklyn and Nicola were seen at Brooklyn’s mom Victoria’s Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show. They both posed for photos while wearing stylish outfits, and looked happy to be there. Brooklyn’s outfit included a white T-shirt, black pants, and black boots, and Nicola’s outfit included a sleeveless black crop top, light gray skirt with a slit, black fishnet tights, and black heels.

In addition to the young couple, who sat in the front row, Brooklyn’s dad, David, was also in attendance at the fashion show, as well as Brooklyn’s younger siblings, brother Cruz, 18, and sister Harper, 12. It was held in an 18th-century townhouse that was once the home of the late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld.

Before Brooklyn and Nicola made headlines outside the Paris club and at Victoria’s fashion show, they enjoyed a night out with Selena Gomez last week. Nicola posted a selfie of her and Selena posing during the outing on her Instagram story, and called the singer her “sister.” She also posted a few shots of them at dinner and attending a soccer game at the Parc de Prince Stadium. The “Wolves” crooner also shared a photo of herself hanging with the husband and wife.