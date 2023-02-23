Brooklyn Beckham Debuts Massive Portrait Of Nicola Peltz Tattooed On His Arm

If Brooklyn Beckham ever starts to miss Nicola Peltz, all he has to do is turn his head, and there she is. When Brooklyn, 23, sat down with E! News’ Erin Lim Rhodes for a chat over Silk Nextmilk and cookies, the subject of getting tattoos about your partner came up. Brooklyn admitted that he got his first tattoo related to Nicola, 28, “pretty soon after we started dating” and that he was actually “half-covered with [tattoos about] her. I do have over twenty [tattoos] dedicated to her. I actually just got one.”

When asked to show off the new piece, Brooklyn rolled up the sleeve of his shirt to show off a MASSIVE portrait of his wife. “They’re very addictive,” said Brooklyn. “Especially when you love someone, you just want to cover everywhere.” Brooklyn also said making romantic gestures like this brings his life joy. “I think once you find that person that you just can’t live without, I think it’s so like easy,” he said. “I love her more than anything. I always try to make her happy. That’s all I do.”

Brooklyn popped the question to Nicola in July 2020. “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me, and she said yes,” he captioned the announcement that he posted to Instagram. “I am the luckiest man in the world.” The couple enjoyed a nearly two-year engagement before tying the knot in April 2022.

The two exchanged vows in a lavish ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida. Brooklyn and Nicola’s family — David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, and Nicola’s billionaire parents – were in attendance, as well as A-listers like Eva Longoria, Serena Williams, and Victoria’s bandmates, the Spice Girls (Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton, and Geri Halliwell).

Brooklyn did share some details about his new ink, revealing it was done by Mark Mahoney at Shamrock Social Club in Hollywood. Mark has been dubbed the “high priest of Hollywood tattoo artists,” and the parlor has a rich history of celebrity clients. Danny Trejo, Adele, and Travis Barker have all gone to Shamrock. The blink-182 drummer even had Mark do his Taylor Hawkins tribute tattoo in 2022.

David Beckham is also a frequent client at Shamrock. While some might think over twenty tattoos are too much, Brooklyn is following in his father’s footsteps. David reportedly has between 60 and 80 tattoos, and with the way that Brooklyn is going, he’s likely to surpass his old man when it’s all said and done.