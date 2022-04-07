Nicola Peltz’s Parents: All About Her Billionaire Dad, Model Mom & Their Family

Nicola Peltz has made a name for herself as both an actress and having a sweet relationship with Brooklyn Beckham, but fans may not know about her billion-dollar upbringing. Find out more about her private wealthy family here.

Fans have gotten to know Nicola Peltz from her acting career on projects like Bates Motel and her adorable relationship with soon-to-be-hubby Brooklyn Beckham, but they may not know much about her family. Here we breakdown Nicola’s upbringing to a billionaire father and fashion model mother in Westchester, New York, also detailing the relationship with her numerous siblings.

Nelson Peltz

Born in 1942 in Brooklyn, New York, Nelson Peltz was brought up in a Jewish family in the Cypress Hills section of the borough. After attending the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, Nelson ultimately dropped out in 1963 and never completed her degree. Despite his not earning a college degree, he still furthered his career in business, first working as a delivery driver for A. Peltz & Sons, a food distribution business founded by his grandfather Adolph. He went on to grow the business with his brother, Robert B. Peltz, shifting the business to frozen foods.

In the late ’90s, through an investment vehicle they controlled, Triarc Companies, Inc., Nelson and his business partner Peter May acquired Snapple from Quaker Oats. He went on to build his wealth by founding Trian Fund Management and investing in companies like Heinz, Cadbury, Kraft Foods, and more. In addition to his own companies, Nelson joined the board of directors of Procter & Gamble and also joined cannabis producer Aurora Cannabis.

Before marrying Nicola’s mother Claudia, Nelson had three different marriages. He currently resides in Palm Beach, Florida and Bedford, New York.

Claudia Heffner Peltz

Born on March 12, 1955, Claudia Heffner Peltz is a former American fashion model. While she and Nelson have been married for decades, they still seem to be going strong, although like her husband, Claudia likes to keep their relationship and their family private. She doesn’t have her own social media account, however she often shows up on her daughter’s Instagram.

Nicola’s Siblings

Nicola has four siblings: Brad, Will, Brittany, and Matthew. Although the family remains somewhat low-key and private, Brad, Will, and Brittany, are all active on social media. Like his sister, Will is an actor, working on numerous projects like NCIS: New Orleans, Manifest, and more. In addition to being a proud mother, Brittany owns an interior design studio SENA.