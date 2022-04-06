Brooklyn Beckham’s Girlfriend: All About Nicola Peltz & His Past Loves

Brooklyn Beckham has found the love of his life with Nicola Peltz, who he’s engaged to. Find out more about her and his exes.

Brooklyn Beckham, 23, was destined for fame from birth! The son of David and Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn has made a name for himself in the modeling industry, posing for photos for tons of publications like Vogue China, The New York Times Style Magazine and many more. Other than his modeling career, Brooklyn has shown an interest in taking his talents behind the camera, releasing a book of photography in 2017. He’s also has dabbled in cooking, creating the show Cookin’ With Brooklyn for his YouTube channel. Since 2020, Brooklyn has been engaged to Bates Motel actress Nicola Peltz, 27. Find out more about her and his exes here!

Nicola Peltz

Rumors that Brooklyn and the Transformers: Age of Extinction star were dating began when they were spotted together in October 2019, and they later confirmed their romance in January by going Instagram Official, when Brooklyn shared a sexy selfie of the two of them wrapped in towels after a shower! The pair announced their engagement with a beautiful photo of them in a field. “I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes,” he wrote. “I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day.” Nicola also gushed about her future husband in her Instagram post. “I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby,” she wrote.

Since their engagement, Nicola has clearly been welcomed into Brooklyn’s family, even spending bonding time with his little sister. Like Brooklyn, Nicola also comes from a notable family, although they aren’t exactly in the entertainment industry. Her mom is model Claudia Heffner, but her dad is billionaire investor Nelson Peltz. He’s held high power roles for a number of different companies. Currently, he’s a chairman for Wendy’s and the Madison Square Garden Company.

The pair have gushed over each other on plenty of occasions and showed how much they love each other. The pair do have some unique ways of showing their love for each other though. Brooklyn revealed that he carries a love note that Nicola gave him in his wallet as part of British Vogue’s “In the Bag” series. When the two played “Mr. and Mrs.” for Vogue, the pair both answered that marrying Brooklyn was what Nicola was most excited about for their wedding. Nicola admitted to having one of her fiancé’s wisdom teeth plated, and she wears it around her neck in an April 2021 interview with Vogue.

Sonia Ben Ammar

Brooklyn’s first public relationship was with French singer and model Sonia Ben Ammar! The pair were first reported to be a couple when they were spotted sharing some PDA in 2015, via Glamour. The pair split up after only a few months, but it seems like they stayed on good terms, as they were seen hanging out together in 2017, per Express.

Chloe Grace Moretz

One of Brooklyn’s most well-publicized relationships was with model and actress Chloe Grace Moretz. The pair first dated in 2016, even attending an event for Hillary Clinton’s presidential run together, but broke up before getting back together in 2017. Chloe spoke about their newly rekindled love in a 2017 interview with Us Weekly. “I think that’s the most important thing and you’re lives are an open book. We like to have our own little private world and I think that’s important for both of us,” she said.

The pair split in 2018, after rumors that Brooklyn had cheated on her. She explained that the split was especially hard being in the public eye. “Break-ups are hard across the board, but when every verified account on Twitter posts something about me I get tagged,” she told The Times in August 2018. “And every major publication is verified. So anytime they post something about a certain relationship it pops up on my phone, which is how I find out about 90 per cent of things.”

Lexi Wood

Brooklyn’s relationship with model Lexi Wood may have been what caused his breakup from Chloe! The two models were spotted sharing a kiss by the paparazzi in April 2018, via Elle. After the photos of Brooklyn and Lexi locking lips, Chloe took to her Instagram to share Cardi B’s song “Be Careful,” which some fans interpreted as her hinting at the split. Brooklyn later posted a since-deleted Instagram photo of Lexi with the caption “My Valentine,” per Elle.

Hana Cross

Before he met Nicola, Brooklyn was romantically linked to Hana Cross, who more recently had a brief fling with Scott Disick. While their relationship timeline isn’t totally clear, they were dating around June 2019. Brooklyn took a cover photo of Hana that was used for Wonderland magazine, and she even credited him with the picture on her Instagram. Their relationship didn’t work out, and it was even rumored that Hana’s debut single “Once or Twice” was inspired by the split.