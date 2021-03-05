Brooklyn Beckham Gets Engraved Ring With ‘Love’ Of His Life Nicola Peltz’s Name On It After Engagement

How sweet! Brooklyn Beckham revealed a romantic new piece of jewelry on his 22nd birthday paying tribute to fiancée Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn Beckham is proudly wearing the name of fiancée Nicola Peltz, 26, on a beautiful new ring. The son of Victoria and David Beckham showed off the jewelry piece via his Instagram story on Thursday, March 4, which was his 22nd birthday. In the black-and-white video he posted, “nicola” could be on the top of the ring for all to see, while the words, “LOVE OF MY LIFE” were etched into the bottom inside of the silver piece.

The $2,700 piece was designed by Jennifer Fisher Jewelry (also a favorite of Hailey Baldwin) and is dubbed the “Family Gothic Ring” online. Two small, sparkling 0.03 carat diamonds could be seen placed on the right and left of Nicola’s name, which is in a gothic typeface (seemingly a favourite of the 26-year-old, who used a special code to have her name in the same font on her Instagram bio). On the New York based designer’s website, the ring is identified as being 14K white gold but is also offered in yellow gold and rose gold. “The ring symbolizes eternal love and strength,” the description also reads, suggestion it’s the perfect item for a couple, children or other special ones.

Nicola — who is the daughter of billionaire and Wendy’s Company chairman Nelson Peltz — took to Instagram to wish her fiancé a happy birthday. “Happy birthday baby … you’re such an incredible person and your heart is pure gold,” she wrote via Instagram, captioning a sweet throwback photo from Oct. 2020. “i love you so so much brooklyn,” the Transformers: Age of Extinction actress added. Brooklyn responded, “Love you so much Nicola x my other half,” along with two sweet heart emojis.

Brooklyn and Nicola seem more in love than ever since announcing their surprise engagement in July 2020 after less than a year of dating. Brooklyn, who was just 21 at the time, shared a photo taken by little sister Harper Seven, 9, to go along with the news. “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes,” the photographer and model began on July 11, 2020. “I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day…I love you baby xx,” he also penned, including a heart emoji.

Nicola replied with a touching message of her own. “You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift,” she wrote in her own caption of the same image. “I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic,” Nicola added. Despite their young ages, the couple has a stamp of approval from David and Victoria who were just 24 and 25 at the time of their 1999 nuptials in Ireland!

Before getting engaged, Brooklyn also got two tattoos inspired by his leading lady — including one for her grandmother Gina as well as one that read “My life, my love, my truth, my breath, my reason, my beauty, my precious.”