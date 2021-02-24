TikTok Found $14 Hoops That Are The Perfect Dupe To Hailey Baldwin’s Go-To Earrings

If there’s one look Hailey Baldwin loves its gold hoops & TikTok found the perfect dupe earrings on Amazon that you can shop for right here!

Whenever we see Hailey Baldwin out and about she’s almost always wearing gold hoops, especially her go-to pair of Jennifer Fisher Mini Jamma Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings. The earrings cost a whopping $450 but have no fear because TikTok found the most perfect dupe on Amazon that costs just $14. The PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops have over 16,800 positive reviews and are insanely similar.

TikTok never ceases to amaze us when it comes to finding cheaper alternatives to high fashion clothing and accessories and the internet really hit the nail on the head with this one. The dupes are extremely lightweight and stylish and they look almost identical to the Jennifer Fisher earrings, except these are fake gold. They come in three different colors – rose gold, yellow gold, and white gold – plus, they have thousands of positive reviews.

There’s a reason why almost 17,000 people gave these earring positive reviews and it’s because people swear by them. One happy customer gushed, “This is my third pair of Pavoi earrings. I wear them all the time and they never get discolored or hurt my ears. The gold plating is done really well. I get compliments all the time!” Meanwhile, another satisfied buyer wrote, “This is probably the 4th piece of Pavoi jewelry I’ve purchased now, and it will definitely not be the last. I continue to be extremely happy with their products. These are such a great size, the width of the hoop is really nice and substantial. Overall the quality is great, they honestly look like they are gold rather than gold plated, and have a nice weight to them (they don’t feel flimsy). They also are very elegant looking, and can definitely be worn for more dressy occasions as well as casually. It’s so pleasantly surprising each time to see the quality is so great given the price point is so affordable. These are fun, and a perfect addition to my jewelry collection just in time for summer!”