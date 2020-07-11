Nicola Peltz: 5 Things To Know About Actress & Brooklyn Beckham’s Fiancee

Social media rejoiced when Brooklyn Beckham announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Nicola Peltz!

Oh happy day! Brooklyn Beckham gave millions of people a reason to start their weekend off with a big smile on their face. The 20-year-old revealed that he and girlfriend Nicola Peltz, 25, are now engaged in a heartwarming Instagram pic posted on Saturday, July 11. “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world,” he wrote next to a breathtaking picture of them together. “I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby.”

She was just as happy in her own social media post about their engagement. “You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby.”

Here are 5 things you should know about Nicola who is on her way to becoming Mrs. Beckham!

1. She’s a movie star.

You’ve totally seen some of Nicola’s work! Her best-known role was in 2014’s Transformers: Age Of Extinction, in which she played Tess Yeager, but she actually made her film debut years earlier in 2006’s Deck The Halls. Her breakout role was as Katara in The Last Airbender.

2. She’s also done work on television.

Nicola starred in 14 episodes of Bates Motel from 2013-2015 as Bradley Martin. She also appeared on the short-lived sci-fi series Inhumans in 2017.

3. The couple’s first outing happened last year.

Brooklyn & Nicola caused quite a lot of speculation about their relationship status when they were seen leaving The Nice Guy restaurant in Los Angeles in October 2019. They were also spotted heading out of Leonardo DiCaprio‘s Halloween party one day earlier.

4. They haven’t been shy about their PDA.

Their social media accounts in the months since have included photos of them acting in the most romantic ways with one another. Nicola posted a sweet pic of him giving her a huge smooch in May which came with quite the adorable caption. “I’m dating my best friend and that makes me so happy,” she wrote.

5. She’s been linked other A-list studs.

Nicola has a vast dating history that goes beyond her time with Brooklyn. She was romantically involved with Anwar Hadid (Gigi and Bella’s younger brother) between 2017 to 2018 and with fellow actor Cameron Fuller throughout 2015 who once dated Chloe Moretz (Brooklyn’s ex girlfriend!)