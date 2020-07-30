It seems Nicola Peltz is already part of the Beckham family! She was recently spotted hitting up Victoria Beckham’s London store with her future sis-in-law Harper.

Nicola Peltz, 25, is bonding with her fiance Brooklyn Beckham‘s family! The blonde beauty was spotted shopping up a storm with her future sister-in-law Harper Beckham, 9, on July 29, and shared a sweet snap of the duo trying on clothes in Victoria Beckham‘s London store. “Had the best girls day with my little sister,” Nicola captioned the Instagram Story, adding, “@victoriabeckham your store is a dream.” The pic was taken by little Harper, who wore a simple black dress and accessorized with beaded bracelets as she smiled sweetly for the camera.

The newly engaged Nicola, who seemed to be having the best girls day with the pre-teen, pouted for the camera and posed in a cropped red sweater, jeans and black pumps. She styled her blonde hair in sleek, straight tresses as she posed in the fitting room with Harper. It comes just two weeks after she revealed she was engaged to her 21-year-old beau Brooklyn.

He broke the good news on July 11 with a romantic photo of himself caressing Nicola, whose emerald-cut diamond ring was prominent on her ring finger. “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world,” Brooklyn announced in the caption. He’s even thinking about fatherhood already, adding, “I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day [heart emoji] I love you baby xx.”

Former Spice Girls singer, turned fashion designer Victoria made sure to congratulate her son and future daughter-in-law. “The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness. We all love you both so much,” Victoria wrote on her Instagram page. One source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that there’s a chance the eponymous designer could create a custom wedding dress for Nicola.

“They’re not planning anything quite yet but of course Victoria would love to help with the designing of the dress or anything at all Nicola may need,” the source said. “Victoria’s favorite thing to do is design and give fashion input and I’m sure she’d love to be a part of her dress process. Knowing Victoria, it would mean a lot to her to do that for Nicola but Victoria also isn’t the kind of person that would push her designs or creative input on someone. She’ll offer but wouldn’t take offense if she had her own ideas and style in mind.”