Victoria Beckham ‘Would Love’ To Design Future Daughter-In-Law Nicola Peltz’s Wedding Dress

and

Victoria Beckham’s ‘favorite thing to do is design’ and she would love to help make Nicola Peltz’s wedding gown something beautiful to remember as she exchanges vows with Brooklyn Beckham.

Could Victoria Beckham, 46, be a custom designer on Nicola Peltz‘s wedding dress? It’s definitely possible, one source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife, but it all depends on how things pan out and what her future daughter-in-law wants as she prepares to say “I do” with the former Spice Girl’s son Brooklyn Beckham, 21.

“They’re not planning anything quite yet but of course Victoria would love to help with the designing of the dress or anything at all Nicola may need,” the source said. “Victoria’s favorite thing to do is design and give fashion input and I’m sure she’d love to be a part of her dress process. Knowing Victoria, it would mean a lot to her to do that for Nicola but Victoria also isn’t the kind of person that would push her designs or creative input on someone. She’ll offer but wouldn’t take offense if she had her own ideas and style in mind.”

Victoria’s willingness to help Nicola is not too surprising considering how excited she was about Nicola and Brooklyn’s engagement. She shared a sweet message for the lovebirds on her social media page and snapped a pic of them smooching shortly after they became engaged.

“The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness 🙏🏻We all love you both so much,” her message read.

Victoria’s husband and Brooklyn’s dad, David Beckham, 45, is also happy for his son and offered his own congratulatory message like his wife. “Congratulations to these two beautiful people,” he captioned a photo of the couple. “As they begin this exciting journey together we are so so happy for you guys.”

“Victoria and David are very happy for Brooklyn,” our source continued. “They support all of their children no matter what and see how happy he is. They aren’t ones to care about anything other than their children’s happiness.”

“They are a very, very tight knit and supportive family,” the inside continued. “Victoria’s most proudest achievement in life are her children and she’s a huge part of all of their lives and you can almost bet she’ll be very hands on when it comes to wedding planning. She’s got a very creative and detail oriented personality and mind and is truly excited to have another daughter.”