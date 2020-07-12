Victoria Beckham Snaps Pic Of Son Brooklyn Sweetly Kissing Nicola Peltz After Engagement

Nicola Peltz shared a stunning snapshot her future mother-in-law Victoria Beckham took that featured her locking lips with her new fiance Brooklyn Beckham as they sat on a bicycle together.

Newly engaged couple Brooklyn Beckham, 21, and Nicola Peltz, 25, looked like the epitome of a young couple in love in their latest PDA-filled pic and it was taken by none other than Victoria Beckham! Nicola took to her Instagram story to share the stunning pic, which featured her in a passionate kiss with her husband-to-be, and thanked her future mother-in-law in the caption. “yesterday was so beautiful. thank you so much for the photo @victoriabeckham,” it read.

Nicola’s newest pic with Brooklyn looks like it was taken on the same day as the gorgeous pic she shared while announcing their engagement was on July 11. In the July 12 photo, the lovebirds are wearing the same clothes as the announcement pic, with Brooklyn in a suit and Nicola in a yellow dress under a gray sweater, and they are both sitting on a bicycle outside with the bright blue sky behind them. The hunk is in the front and looking back to share a smooch with his lady love as she sits behind him and puts her arms around his neck while locking lips.

Nicola’s actions prove she’s over the moon with Brooklyn and it’s apparent in every social media pic she shares that includes him. We’re incredibly happy for her! Her excitement and love for him was clear in the caption she wrote while announcing she was going to soon be a bride.

“You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world,” she wrote in the post. “I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby.” She also thanked Brooklyn’s nine-year-old sister Harper, for taking the precious pic.

Victoria also wrote a congratulatory message for her son and soon-to-be daughter-in-law and she seemed thrilled, so we totally get why she would take their recent kissing pic. “The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness 🙏🏻We all love you both so much,” her message read.