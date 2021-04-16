Nicola Peltz Confesses She Wears Fiancé Brooklyn Beckham’s Wisdom Tooth Around Her Neck

Nicola Peltz has opened up about a very weird piece of jewelry, revealing she wears her fiance Brooklyn Beckham’s wisdom tooth on a necklace.

Nicola Peltz, 26, has revealed she carries around a little piece of her fiancé Brooklyn Beckham wherever she goes. The model has been wearing the 22-year-old’s wisdom tooth in a necklace, and recently opened up about the very unique piece of jewelry, while showing off her skincare and makeup routine in Vogue’s Beauty Secrets video series. “If you guys are wondering what this is — this is so weird — but this is Brooklyn’s wisdom tooth. Anita Ko did this for me. She got it plated,” Nicola began.

The blonde beauty went on to explain why exactly she keeps Victoria Beckham‘s sons tooth around her neck. “I just finished filming a movie and Brooklyn’s teeth were really bothering him … He was the set photographer on my film. We were trying to figure out when a good date was [to get his wisdom teeth out]. It was right before his birthday.” She continued, “My mom had my wisdom tooth from like five years ago, which is very bizarre, in her closet. So I did the same for him. He wears mine and I wear his. All of our wisdom stuck in a tooth.”

Nicola actually debuted the couple’s matching necklaces in a March 2021 Instagram Story, showing the delicate, gold plated pendants. “I got our wisdom teeth made into necklaces @kbrownawoklynbeckham you’re my best friend,” she captioned a selfie of the pair, which also featured a glimpse of her gorgeous engagement ring. Brooklyn reposted the photo, writing, “Words can’t discribe [sic] how much I love you @nicolaannepeltz.”

He added, “I am the luckiest person on this planet xx I will love you forever and ever … The best gift from my best friend and the most amazing fiancé x I love you like crazy. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me.”

The pair revealed they were engaged on July 11, when Brooklyn posted a romantic photo of himself caressing Nicola, whose emerald-cut diamond ring was prominent on her ring finger. “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world,” Brooklyn wrote in the caption. He revealed he’s even thinking about fatherhood already, adding, “I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day [heart emoji] I love you baby xx.”