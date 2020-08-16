Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Fuel Marriage Speculation Again After He Wears Gold Band

Newly engaged couple Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have again sparked speculation that they may have secretly wed, after he was spotted with a gold band on his finger.

Nicola Peltz, 25, and Brooklyn Beckham, 21, have again sparked speculation that they may be married! The adorable couple were spotted leaving Victoria Beckham‘s Dover Street store in central London store, and Brooklyn wore a gold wedding band. He was a total gentleman, grabbing his ladylove’s hand as she walked down the steps in some serious black platform boots. She also wore a lacy black camisole with high waisted, flared denim jeans and a black quilted handbag with gold chain detailing.

Brooklyn rocked a black tee, dark denim jeans, white sneakers and a black headband which pulled his brunette locks back. This is the second time fans have speculated that the sweet couple secretly wed, after Nicola shared a snap of Brooklyn wearing a gold band on his wedding ring finger. The blond beauty took to her Instagram Story on August 7 and posted a pic of her beau’s hand, which showed him wearing a simple gold ring adorned with a single diamond. She didn’t add a caption to the shot, leading fans to speculate the couple may have tied the knot in a very low key way while quarantined together in London.

It comes less than two months after the couple revealed they were engaged. Brooklyn broke the happy news on July 11 with a romantic photo of himself caressing Nicola, whose emerald-cut diamond ring was prominent on her ring finger. “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world,” Brooklyn wrote in the caption. He revealed he’s even thinking about fatherhood already, adding, “I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day [heart emoji] I love you baby xx.”

Nicola has since been spotted bonding with Brooklyn’s family! The actress was seen shopping up a storm with her future sister-in-law Harper Beckham, 9, on July 29, and shared a sweet snap of the duo trying on clothes in her future mother-in-law’s London store. “Had the best girls day with my little sister,” she captioned an Instagram Story taken in the shop — the duo seriously look like sisters already!