Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Spark Marriage Speculation After He Wears Gold Band On His Ring Finger

Are those wedding bells we hear? Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have sparked marriage speculation after she posted a snap of her beau wearing a gold ring.

Could Nicola Peltz, 25, and Brooklyn Beckham, 21, be married? Fans are speculating the adorable couple secretly wed after the blonde beauty shared a snap of Brooklyn wearing a gold band on his wedding ring finger. Nicola took to her Instagram Story on August 7 and posted a pic of Brooklyn’s hand, which showed him wearing a simple gold ring adorned with a single diamond. She didn’t add a caption to the shot, leading fans to speculate the couple may have tied the knot in a very low key way while quarantined together in London.

The post comes less than one month after the couple revealed they were engaged. He broke the happy news on July 11 with a romantic photo of himself caressing Nicola, whose emerald-cut diamond ring was prominent on her ring finger. “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world,” Brooklyn wrote in the caption. He revealed he’s even thinking about fatherhood already, adding, “I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day [heart emoji] I love you baby xx.”

Nicole has since been spotted bonding with her fiance’s family! The blonde beauty was seen shopping up a storm with her future sister-in-law Harper Beckham, 9, on July 29, and shared a sweet snap of the duo trying on clothes in Victoria Beckham‘s London store. “Had the best girls day with my little sister,” Nicola captioned her Instagram Story, adding, “@victoriabeckham your store is a dream.” The pic was taken by little Harper, who wore a simple black dress and accessorized with beaded bracelets as she smiled sweetly for the camera. The duo look like sisters already!