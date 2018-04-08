Lexi Wood: 5 Things To Know About The Model Spotted Kissing Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham was spotted locking lips with Lexi Wood despite never confirming that he and Chloe Moretz broke up. So who is this Canadian beauty? Here are 5 things to know about Lexi!

Brooklyn Beckham appeared to move on from Chloe Grace Moretz when he was photographed kissing Lexi Wood at a tattoo parlor. So who is this mystery brunette that locked lips with the 19-year-old photographer? Here’s everything you need to know about Lexi:

1. She was spotted kissing Brooklyn Beckham. The pair were photographed at a tattoo parlor in Hollywood on April 7, while Brooklyn got a new tattoo. At one point he leaned over and gave Lexi a passionate kiss. They were also spotted smiling during the meet-up and left the shop together. Before the photos came out, David Beckham‘s son was still believed to be dating Chloe. Neither he nor the actress have spoken publicly yet about whether or not they have split up.

2. She started modeling after moving to Paris at 16. Lexi has always been interested in fashion, but it wasn’t until she was a teenager that she actively tried to pursue it. “I spent my younger years in a small town just east of Toronto and then moved downtown with my family when I was 15. At 16 I moved to Paris with my sister to pursue my modeling career and have been traveling ever since,” she explained in a 2017 interview with GQ. She has since modeled for Playboy and Vogue Japan.

3. She’s gone on some daring adventures for her job. “A couple of years ago I did a job for a sporting goods company. We were on location at one of the highest mountains in Vermont. The photographer found a rock wall and asked me to climb it without any equipment so as not to detract from any of the clothing,” Lexi told GQ about her craziest experiences on the job. “Another time I was shooting for a different job in the tropical rainforest of Cuba and accidentally laid on a bed of biting bugs but didn’t want to ruin the shot so I basically just succumbed to becoming bug lunch!”

4. Being bullied as a child impacted her greatly. She explained in her GQ interview that her mantra is “Stand up for something you believe in, even if it means standing alone,” which directly relates to her childhood experiences. “I was bullied when I was younger and didn’t have very many friends so I did a lot of standing alone,” she explained.

The Canadian beauty also opened up about being bullied in a 2016 interview with Galore. “I was bullied in high school by a bunch of girls. Instead of sticking up for myself and not letting things get to me, I kind of retreated to the comfort of my family and keeping to myself,” she said. “I ended up leaving school to be homeschooled, but I wish I would have stuck it out and stood my ground. Thankfully, being homeschooled allowed me to pursue modeling more seriously. I always say everything happens for a reason, so while I regret not standing my ground, if it weren’t for those mean girls I definitely wouldn’t be where I am today.

5. She’s a Taylor Swift fan. In her Galore interview, she revealed that if she had to be an animal, she would definitely choose to be either Olivia or Meredith. “Definitely one of Taylor Swift’s cats,” she said. “Not a single animal on this planet has a better life than those cats. Also, it’d be the purrrrfect way to get into her girl squad.”