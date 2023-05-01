Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Dazzle In Black & White Outfits At 2023 Met Gala

Many questions were heading into the 2023 Gala benefiting the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute – aka the Met Gala. Who would show up when even Blake Lively is skipping? With the theme centered on the controversial Karl Lagerfeld, would his cat, Coupette, be paraded on the red carpet? And would Nicola Peltz wear pink for a third year in a row? The world learned all on May 1 when the stars gathered at the museum in New York City. Nicola, 28, also attended the event, alongside her husband, 24-year-old Brooklyn Beckham. Nicola actually broke the streak by dressing in a dreamy, wispy white gown, with a black bow belting her waist.

Brooklyn, 24, matched his love by wearing a black Valentino suit and layered MIKIMOTO pearl strands. However, he maintained his reluctance to wear anything but a mesh shirt. The black mesh top peeked out from under his elegant suit jacket, adding a bit of sex appeal to his glam look for the night.

Brooklyn and Nicola attended the 2022 gala, arriving at the steps of The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing outfits reminiscent of what they wore the year prior. Nicola wore a bright magenta dress with a u-cutout in the middle, giving her not a plunging neckline but more like a dip that showed off her toned chest. The outfit was also very sheer, giving cotton candy in its color and how likely it would dissolve if wet. Eschewing the “white-tie” dress code for the evening, Brooklyn wore a sheer open shirt underneath a cream-colored suit. Much like Brooklyn’s tattooed father, David Beckham, the lad had to show off his ink while wearing a few shiny necklaces.

Nicola loves the color pink. In 2021, when she attended the first Met Gala dedicated to the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” theme, she wore a pink gown with light pink opera gloves. The look was more formal than her 2022 look, one that matched the pink socks Brooklyn wore with his tux. “Well, I’m trying to make [Brooklyn] an American at the moment, I don’t want him going back!” she said in 2021, per Grazia. At the time, she and Brooklyn hadn’t tied the knot. They would wed weeks before the 2022 Met Gala.

However, Nicola has shown that she’s not a monochromatic fashionista. In 2022, she shifted out of bubblegum pink for a mint green dress before hitting up an after-party. The outfit was as equally sheer as her red-carpet look and so flowing that Brooklyn was on train duty as his wife made her way in.

Ahead of the gala, Brooklyn weighed in on how he was “excited to be a dad” with Nicola. “With our conversations, she’s like, ‘Oh, I kind of want four or five,’ and then we want to adopt two or three…we want a lot of kids,” he said in an interview with Access Hollywood. However, when Nicola spoke with Cosmopolitan, she said that they needed to get their home in order before they could start a family. First step: find said home. “We need a house first, especially because we have so many puppies,” Nicola said. “Brooklyn really wants kids now, but I want to do a few more things in my career first.”