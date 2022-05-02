Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Shine At Met Gala Weeks After Tying The Knot

Nearly eight months after Brooklyn Beckham attended his first Met Gala with Nicola Peltz, the couple returned for the 2022 extravaganza on May 2. This time, however, they did it as man and wife. Brooklyn, 23, and Nicola, 27, tied the knot on Apr. 9, and their honeymoon phase took them to the steps of The Metropolitan Museum of Art for the fashion event. Brooklyn adhered to the “white tie” dress code by wearing an all-white outfit. Nicola dressed in a magenta outfit that was 100% glam. It was almost 100% not there, as the outfit was chic and sheer.

Brooklyn and Nicola made their Met Gala debut last year. Typically held in May, the 2021 edition was postponed to September due to the outbreak of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. When the event, with the theme of “In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion,” was finally held, Brooklyn and his bride-to-be were there. Both wore Valentino, with Nicola sporting a glamorous bubblegum-pink gown and blush leather gloves. She paired the look with matching pumps that gave her a few inches of added height. Brooklyn sported a black suit, shoes with soles thick enough that they could be mistaken for creepers, and a pair of pink socks.

Nicola and Brooklyn — the young son of David Beckham and Spice Girl-turned-fashion maven Victoria Beckham — were married in an elegant black-tie affair at Nicola’s family estate in Palm Beach, Florida. The wedding reportedly included a traditional Jewish ceremony, according to PEOPLE, with Nicola’s grandma serving as her maid of honor. She reportedly wore a custom Valentino dress for the wedding. The multi-day event had a guestlist that reportedly boasted names like Eva Longoria, Serena Williams, Gigi Hadid, Elizabeth Hurley, Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, and Victoria’s former Spice Girls bandmates (Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton, and Geri Halliwell).

The marriage was years in the making. “Two weeks ago, I asked my soulmate to marry me, and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world,” Brooklyn revealed on Instagram in July 2020, nearly a year after they first started dating. “I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you, baby xx.” Nicole responded by writing how Brooklyn “made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. Your love is the most precious gift. I love you so, so much, baby.”