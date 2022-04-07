Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz’s Relationship Timeline: From 1st Meeting To Engagement & More

Brooklyn & Nicola are getting ready to walk down the aisle together. See the gorgeous young couple’s relationship timeline here!

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are expected to tie the knot very soon, making the two young stars one of Hollywood’s hottest married couples! If all goes as planned, the 23-year-old fledgling chef and the 27-year-old heiress/actress will say “I do” at Nicola’s family estate in Palm Beach, Florida on Saturday (April 8) in front of a star-studded guest list. The impending nuptials, which had been sidelined for some time over Covid concerns, came almost two years after Brooklyn asked Nicola to be his wife.

When the engagement made headlines, Brooklyn’s very famous parents, soccer star David Beckham and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, gave their stamp of approval on the coupling. “[Nicola] is just wonderful,” Victoria said on Lorraine . “She’s sweet, she’s kind, she’s such a lovely, warm, wonderful, wonderful woman. We couldn’t have asked for Brooklyn to meet a more adorable, lovely lady. We are very happy. We love her. He’s so happy.”

As David and Victoria join the growing group of supporters cheering on the young couple’s romance, let’s take a look at where it all began for Brooklyn and Nicola with a relationship timeline, below.

Brooklyn and Nicola are first linked in October 2019.

Before Brooklyn and Nicola only had eyes for each other, they had a few relationships with other A-listers in between. Brooklyn broke up with model Hana Cross in August 2019 after dating for almost a year. The former couple spent many outings with Brooklyn’s famous parents and they were even spotted together at the Cannes Film Festival. Brooklyn had also had a on-again/off-again relationship with actress Chloe Grace Moretz from 2014 to 2018. Meanwhile, Nicola was briefly dating model Anwar Hadid, who went on to date Dua Lipa.

When the dust settled, Brooklyn and Nicola were first linked in October 2019 after being spotted together at a Halloween party.

Two months later, the new couple goes Instagram official!

In January 2020, the couple make it official on Instagram, with Brooklyn posted a series of gorgeous snaps of his girlfriend, including one of the couple standing in front of a bathroom mirror. Not to be outdone, Nicola set the internet aflame when she took a bathroom selfie in a black bra with Brooklyn checking his phone while shirtless. Talk about a sizzling duo!

Brooklyn & Nicola take their love on the road internationally.

After making it official on Instagram, the love birds are virtually inseparable, making dates and taking trips all over the world. In early 2020, they are spotted at celeb hangout Craigs in West Hollywood, then make an appearance at Paris Fashion Week together, looking loved up at the Saint Laurent show. By April, they are hunkering down in New York together in the midst of the pandemic. In the meantime, they can;t stop flaunting their affection for each other on Instagram with the most adorable snaps!

Brooklyn gets down on one knee for Nicola.

In July 2020, Brooklyn asks Nicola to be his bride! “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world,” he wrote on Instagram, alongside a photograph of him kissing Nicola. “I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx.”

Nicola posted the same snap with the caption, “You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby.”

They celebrate their one-year anniversary.

In October 2020, Brooklyn took to his Instagram to pay tribute to his girlfriend and their relationship of one year. “Happy 1 year anniversary baby,” he wrote alongside a selfie of the couple in a bathtub. “I’m the luckiest person to have you by my side x I can not wait to grow old with you and start a family with you love you so much.”

Brooklyn and Nicola get tattoos to show their love for each other.

Around Easter 2021, Nicola revealed she had a tattoo of Brooklyn’s first name etched on her back left shoulder. Brooklyn has gone a step further with quite a few elaborate inks to his body. He had a love letter written by Nicola tattooed at the top of his back. In January 2021, in honor of Nicola’s 26th birthday, Brooklyn had her late grandmother’s name, Gina, inked on his arm.

Brooklyn gushes about Nicola on late night TV in February 2022.

During his guest appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden in Feb. 2022, Brooklyn recalled his surprise proposal to Nicola. “She didn’t know what I was doing,” he explained. “I always tell her how much I love her. I love doing that stuff all the time.” When he popped the question, Brooklyn said Nicola began to cry uncontrollably. “I was like, ‘Oh no!’ Then she didn’t answer me for another five minutes. She kept crying. It was a little bit nerve-wracking,” he added with a laugh. Obviously, she said yes!