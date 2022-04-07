Find Out

Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz’s Relationship Timeline: From 1st Meeting To Engagement & More

Brooklyn Beckham
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Saint Laurent show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France - 25 Feb 2020
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz spotted in London, UK - 09 Nov 2021
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz at the Ritz Hotel, on October 03, 2021 in Paris, France. Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz At The Ritz Hotel, Paris, France - 04 Oct 2021
Brooklyn Beckham, left, and Nicola Peltz attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition, in New York 2021 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala, New York, United States - 13 Sep 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
News Writer

Brooklyn & Nicola are getting ready to walk down the aisle together. See the gorgeous young couple’s relationship timeline here!

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are expected to tie the knot very soon, making the two young stars one of Hollywood’s hottest married couples! If all goes as planned, the 23-year-old fledgling chef and the 27-year-old heiress/actress will say “I do” at Nicola’s family estate in Palm Beach, Florida on Saturday (April 8) in front of a star-studded guest list. The impending nuptials, which had been sidelined for some time over Covid concerns, came almost two years after Brooklyn asked Nicola to be his wife.

Brooklyn Beckham
Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz attend the Met Gala in 2021. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

When the engagement made headlines, Brooklyn’s very famous parents, soccer star David Beckham and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, gave their stamp of approval on the coupling. “[Nicola] is just wonderful,” Victoria said on Lorraine . “She’s sweet, she’s kind, she’s such a lovely, warm, wonderful, wonderful woman. We couldn’t have asked for Brooklyn to meet a more adorable, lovely lady. We are very happy. We love her. He’s so happy.”

As David and Victoria join the growing group of supporters cheering on the young couple’s romance, let’s take a look at where it all began for Brooklyn and Nicola with a relationship timeline, below.

Related Gallery

Brooklyn Beckham: Photos Of Victoria & David Beckham's First Son

Brooklyn Beckham attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition, in New York 2021 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala, New York, United States - 13 Sep 2021
Brooklyn Beckham is seen leaving the Nice Guy restaurant after having dinner with rumored girlfriend Nicola Peltz in West Hollywood. Brooklyn and Nicola arrived and left together after spending a few hours inside getting cosy with each other. After the Nice Guy, the couple and their friends went to a house party up in the hills of West Hollywood. 29 Oct 2019 Pictured: Brooklyn Beckham. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA537454_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Brooklyn BeckhamThe Victoria and Albert Museum Summer Party, Arrivals, London, UK - 20 Jun 2018

Brooklyn and Nicola are first linked in October 2019.

Before Brooklyn and Nicola only had eyes for each other, they had a few relationships with other A-listers in between. Brooklyn broke up with model Hana Cross in August 2019 after dating for almost a year. The former couple spent many outings with Brooklyn’s famous parents and they were even spotted together at the Cannes Film Festival. Brooklyn had also had a on-again/off-again relationship with actress Chloe Grace Moretz from 2014 to 2018. Meanwhile, Nicola was briefly dating model Anwar Hadid, who went on to date Dua Lipa.

When the dust settled, Brooklyn and Nicola were first linked in October 2019 after being spotted together at a Halloween party.

Two months later, the new couple goes Instagram official!

Brooklyn Beckham
Brooklyn & Nicola leave Craig’s hotspot in Los Angeles in January 2020. (Shutterstock)

In January 2020, the couple make it official on Instagram, with Brooklyn posted a series of gorgeous snaps of his girlfriend, including one of the couple standing in front of a bathroom mirror. Not to be outdone, Nicola set the internet aflame when she took a bathroom selfie in a black bra with Brooklyn checking his phone while shirtless. Talk about a sizzling duo!

Brooklyn & Nicola take their love on the road internationally.

After making it official on Instagram, the love birds are virtually inseparable, making dates and taking trips all over the world. In early 2020, they are spotted at celeb hangout Craigs in West Hollywood, then make an appearance at Paris Fashion Week together, looking loved up at the Saint Laurent show. By April, they are hunkering down in New York together in the midst of the pandemic. In the meantime, they can;t stop flaunting their affection for each other on Instagram with the most adorable snaps!

Brooklyn gets down on one knee for Nicola.

In July 2020, Brooklyn asks Nicola to be his bride! “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world,” he wrote on Instagram, alongside a photograph of him kissing Nicola. “I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx.”

Nicola posted the same snap with the caption, “You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby.”

They celebrate their one-year anniversary.

Brooklyn Beckham
Brooklyn & Nicola attend Paris Fashion Week in 2021. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

In October 2020, Brooklyn took to his Instagram to pay tribute to his girlfriend and their relationship of one year. “Happy 1 year anniversary baby,” he wrote alongside a selfie of the couple in a bathtub. “I’m the luckiest person to have you by my side x I can not wait to grow old with you and start a family with you love you so much.”

Brooklyn and Nicola get tattoos to show their love for each other.

Around Easter 2021, Nicola revealed she had a tattoo of Brooklyn’s first name etched on her back left shoulder. Brooklyn has gone a step further with quite a few elaborate inks to his body. He had a love letter written by Nicola tattooed at the top of his back. In January 2021, in honor of Nicola’s 26th birthday, Brooklyn had her late grandmother’s name, Gina, inked on his arm.

Brooklyn gushes about Nicola on late night TV in February 2022.

During his guest appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden in Feb. 2022, Brooklyn recalled his surprise proposal to Nicola. “She didn’t know what I was doing,” he explained. “I always tell her how much I love her. I love doing that stuff all the time.” When he popped the question, Brooklyn said Nicola began to cry uncontrollably.  “I was like, ‘Oh no!’ Then she didn’t answer me for another five minutes. She kept crying. It was a little bit nerve-wracking,” he added with a laugh. Obviously, she said yes!