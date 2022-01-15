See Pic

Anwar Hadid Steps Out With Mystery Woman After Dua Lipa Split — Photos

Just a day after he was said to be ‘holding out hope’ for a reconciliation with Dua, Anwar was spotted at a night club with a mystery woman.

How fickle is the heart! Anwar Hadid was spotted out with a mystery woman just a day after he was said to be hoping for a reconciliation with his ex Dua Lipa, 26. The 22-year-old model enjoyed a night out at celeb hotspot The Nice Guy in Los Angeles on January 14. Anwar rocked a casual attire with an Iron Maiden tee, ripped denim jeans and black sneakers. His female companion left little to the imagination in her tiny denim shorts and a leather top that was tied up in the front. The brunette beauty dared to impress in her snakeskin boots and black leather motorcycle jacket.

Anwar Hadid was spotted out with a mystery woman in Los Angeles in January, 2022. (NGRE/BACKGRID)

The outing follows the news that Anwar was hoping to get back together with Dua after they broke their two-year relationship off in December. A source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife that although the pair have broken up in the past, with the latest split appearing “for good this time,” Anwar still sees a light at the end of the tunnel. “Anwar is still holding out hope for a reconciliation,” the insider reported on January 13. “Dua seems to have moved on, but Anwar hasn’t given up hope yet. Even though Dua and Anwar broke up, they’re still on good terms and there’s no bad blood between them.”

It appears Anwar’s supermodel sisters, Gigi and Bella Hadid, are on the same page as their brother, as they have had a close friendship with the “Future Nostalgia” singer for years. “Gigi and Bella have also remained friendly with Dua and they’re hoping they can work things out. They absolutely adore her and they wish things work out between them because they think [Dua and Anwar] were so good together.”

Anwar Hadid’s mystery woman rocked tiny denim shorts and a leather top that was tied up in the front. (NGRE/BACKGRID)

In December, it was reported Anwar and Dua split under amicable conditions after first starting a romance in June 2019. During their time together, the pair shared many a romantic date night out, with Dua even saying at one point that her relationship with Anwar was the most “comfortable” she’d ever felt with someone else. Perhaps Anwar’s mystery woman is merely a friend and he and Dua will find their way back to each other. Keep your fingers crossed, fans!

 